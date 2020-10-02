Bayern win Supercup to claim fifth title this year

AFP, MUNICH, Germany





Bayern Munich on Wednesday claimed their fifth title of the year as a late Joshua Kimmich goal sealed their 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund to land the DFL-Supercup.

Hosts Bayern built a 2-0 lead with first-half goals by Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Mueller, only for Erling Braut Haaland to equalize early in the second half after Julian Brandt pulled a Dortmund goal back just before the break.

However, Kimmich settled the matter through sheer determination behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, front, and his teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the DFL-Supercup against Borussia Dortmund in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

His initial shot was saved by Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz, but the rebound clipped Kimmich’s boot and looped in for the winning goal eight minutes from time.

“Joshua is a classy player. The way he chipped that ball in,” Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said.

After their record 23-match winning streak ended on Sunday with a shock defeat at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Bayern bounced back with Kimmich leading the charge.

“As long as I have known [Kimmich], his mentality is very special. He is well on his way to being one of those players who shape this club,” Bayern head coach Hansi Flick told broadcaster ZDF.

Bayern have already won an eighth straight Bundesliga title, the DFB-Pokal, UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup this year.

It is the fourth time in five years they have won the showcase match.