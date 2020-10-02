Lakers dominate Heat in opener of NBA Finals

AFP, MIAMI





The Los Angeles Lakers manhandled the Miami Heat 116-98 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in a dominant start to their quest for a 17th championship.

After a 10-year absence from the championship series, the Lakers returned with a vengeance in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Anthony Davis, in the best-of-seven title series for the first time after years of frustration in New Orleans, scored 34 points to lead the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, right, is guarded by the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler in the first half of the NBA Finals opener at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I felt good,” Davis said. “A little nervous, but when the ball was tipped up, I just went out there and played basketball. This is a moment I’ve waited for my entire career and I want to make sure I take the opportunity, because it doesn’t come around too often.”

LeBron James, the fourth player to make a 10th appearance in the NBA Finals, was just shy of a triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

“We’ve got a lot more work to do,” James said. “The job is not done. We’re not satisfied winning one game. It’s that simple.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 points and Danny Green contributed 11 for the Lakers, who led by as many as 32 points.

The Heat, the Eastern Conference fifth seeds who swept the Indiana Pacers before toppling the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics on the way to the Finals, showed no sign of nerves in an energetic start against the Western Conference top seeds, racing to a 13-point lead midway through the first quarter.

The Lakers inexorably seized control and the Heat’s dream start devolved into a nightmare with key contributors Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo exiting with injuries, and star forward Jimmy Butler hobbled by a twisted ankle.

Butler still scored 23 points to lead the Heat, who aim to bounce back today in Game 2.

Davis and James both said the Lakers need to start stronger in Game 2, after Miami came out firing.

“They came out very hot, we came out slow,” Davis said.

“I think they smacked us in the mouth, and we got a sense of that,” James added.

Miami endured worse injury news, with Dragic — the Heat’s leading scorer in the playoffs — exiting at halftime with a left-foot injury.

Adebayo departed in the third quarter with a left-shoulder problem, as Butler played on despite twisting his left ankle in the first half.

Immediately after the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said that he did not yet know the prognosis for Dragic and Adebayo.

“Regardless, the Lakers set the tenor, the tone, the force, the physicality for the majority of the game,” he said.

“They just took control and we weren’t able to get it back,” he added.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said that his team would attempt to keep applying the same kind of pressure in Game 2.

“This is just one win,” Vogel said. “We’re happy that we got the win, but we’ve got to keep our foot on the gas.”