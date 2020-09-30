Like so many things in everyday life, little has gone according to plan this year for the New York Mets — and with a change in ownership pending, more upheaval could soon be headed their way.
After starting the year with such high hopes, the Mets finished 26-34 under rookie manager Luis Rojas in a rocky season cut short by COVID-19.
They tied Washington for last place in the National League East and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year — even with the field expanded to eight teams per league.
Photo: AP
“That’s pretty frustrating,” said ace Jacob deGrom, who delivered another stellar performance on the mound. “There’s a lot of disappointment.”
With slugger Pete Alonso powering a young corps of rising hitters, a second-half surge last year propelled the Mets to an 86-76 record and generated optimism.
Former star Carlos Beltran was hired as manager to replace Mickey Callaway and the Mets set about beefing up their pitching staff in free agency.
However, that is when everything went haywire.
Beltran was let go after 2-1/2 months without managing a single game, because he got implicated in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal from his time as an Astros player.
The Mets quickly turned to Rojas and went to spring training in February with six established starters — six All-Star selections and three Cy Young Awards between them — for five spots in what appeared to be a deep rotation.
Then the pandemic hit and No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard had season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Marcus Stroman was supposed to slide into that role, but he got injured in summer camp and later opted out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns. Veteran newcomers Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha went a combined 2-11 in just 93 innings, and the rotation ended up in shambles.
A mediocre bullpen got taxed as the Mets compiled a 4.98 ERA that ranked 22nd in the majors and 12th in the National League.
“We let some games get away,” DeGrom said.
That was just the beginning of a somber season marked by the death of franchise icon Tom Seaver.
In the end, the Mets stumbled backward to their ninth losing season in 12 years, despite bounce-back campaigns from Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz.
“Our defense compromised a couple of games,” Rojas said.
The Mets still had a chance to sneak into the playoffs on the final weekend, but lost their last three games to the Washington Nationals.
“Not the season that we anticipated,” Rojas said.
Chen Jifang hits the gym for at least two hours every day and has the physique to prove it. At nearly 70, she is being held up as a shining example as China orders its vast population to get fit and lose the bulge. The grandmother from Shanghai has become a minor celebrity in in the past few months after her newfound and unlikely love for working out made national headlines. After becoming a gym regular in December 2018, Chen lost 14kg in three months, and now sports the kind of flat stomach and toned muscles that people decades younger aspire to. She
Former MLB pitcher Wang Wei-chung has signed the biggest contract with a local team in Taiwan’s professional baseball history, the Wei Chuan Dragons said yesterday. The 28-year-old left-hander signed a five-year US$2.08 million contract with the Dragons, team chairman Hsu Wen-fang told a news conference. It is the biggest contract in the CPBL’s 31-year history, surpassing a three-year, US$1.36 million deal Lin Chih-sheng signed in 2016 with the CTBC Brothers. Although the overall value of Wang’s deal set a new record, his average monthly salary of NT$990,000 (US$33,886) is lower than Lin’s pay of NT$1.2 million per month in 2017
TAIWANESE TO PLAY: Jason Jung faces Frederico Coria in the men’s singles first round today, while in the women’s singles, Hsieh Su-wei is to take on Barbara Haas Novak Djokovic is to renew his love-hate relationship with Roland Garros in the knowledge that it is himself rather than seemingly unsettled 12-time champion Rafael Nadal who could pose the greatest threat to winning a second Paris title and 18th Grand Slam crown. The only man to beat Djokovic this year is Djokovic after the Serb’s hair-trigger temper prompted a sensational disqualification from the US Open. The 33-year-old arrives in the French capital with a 31-1 record this year after his New York brain-fade was followed by a record 36th Masters title in Rome. Djokovic’s 2016 triumph at Roland Garros allowed him to
Taiwan’s Jason Jung was knocked out of the first round of the French Open in straight sets on Sunday, while Andy Murray said it was going to be “difficult” for the former world No. 1 to reach his level of old after he also fell to a lopsided defeat by fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. Jung fell to a 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) defeat to Argentina’s Federico Coria in 3 hours, 19 minutes at Roland Garros, despite hitting 55 winners. Jung served for both the first and second sets, then failed to convert two set points at 5-4 in