Patrick Mahomes won the battle of the elite quarterbacks, passing for four touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday defeated the Baltimore Ravens 34-20 in a marquee matchup between two of the league’s top franchises.
Mahomes completed 31 of 42 passes for 385 yards and also rushed for a touchdown, as the Chiefs improved to 3-0 on the season and showed why they are the favorites to repeat as NFL Super Bowl champions.
“They don’t give that guy a half-billion dollars for no reason,” Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. “He just made play after play. You’ve got to give him respect.”
Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 15 of 28 passes for just 97 yards and one touchdown in the loss for Baltimore, who had their 14-game regular-season win streak snapped.
Jackson’s 97 yards was his lowest total in more than twenty games as a starter in the NFL.
Jackson also had 83 rushing yards on nine carries for the Ravens, who looked nothing like the team that averaged 35.5 points in winning their first two games.
On the other hand, Mahomes used all his receiving weapons, making sure that five players earned more than 60 catching yards for the Chiefs, who are 3-0 to begin the season for the fourth straight year.
Mahomes picked apart the Baltimore defense that had allowed just two touchdowns in their first two games.
“You got to give credit to Pat for leading the charge. He stepped up big,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said.
Travis Kelce led Kansas City with 87 receiving yards on a five-or-so catches.
Even left tackle Eric Fisher and fullback Anthony Sherman caught touchdown passes, as did receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. Chris Jones had four sacks and also two forced fumbles.
Also topping 60 yards were Hardman (81), Hill (77), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (70) and Sammy Watkins (62).
The Chiefs had 517 yards and converted 10 of 13 third-down opportunities.
“The good thing about playing a team firing on all cylinders is they can show you where you are weak at,” Ravens Campbell said. “I am confident we are going to rebound. We want to earn the right to see them again.”
The Ravens finished with just 228 yards of total offense.
Mahomes passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Chiefs held a 27-10 halftime lead.
Chen Jifang hits the gym for at least two hours every day and has the physique to prove it. At nearly 70, she is being held up as a shining example as China orders its vast population to get fit and lose the bulge. The grandmother from Shanghai has become a minor celebrity in in the past few months after her newfound and unlikely love for working out made national headlines. After becoming a gym regular in December 2018, Chen lost 14kg in three months, and now sports the kind of flat stomach and toned muscles that people decades younger aspire to. She
Former MLB pitcher Wang Wei-chung has signed the biggest contract with a local team in Taiwan’s professional baseball history, the Wei Chuan Dragons said yesterday. The 28-year-old left-hander signed a five-year US$2.08 million contract with the Dragons, team chairman Hsu Wen-fang told a news conference. It is the biggest contract in the CPBL’s 31-year history, surpassing a three-year, US$1.36 million deal Lin Chih-sheng signed in 2016 with the CTBC Brothers. Although the overall value of Wang’s deal set a new record, his average monthly salary of NT$990,000 (US$33,886) is lower than Lin’s pay of NT$1.2 million per month in 2017
TAIWANESE TO PLAY: Jason Jung faces Frederico Coria in the men’s singles first round today, while in the women’s singles, Hsieh Su-wei is to take on Barbara Haas Novak Djokovic is to renew his love-hate relationship with Roland Garros in the knowledge that it is himself rather than seemingly unsettled 12-time champion Rafael Nadal who could pose the greatest threat to winning a second Paris title and 18th Grand Slam crown. The only man to beat Djokovic this year is Djokovic after the Serb’s hair-trigger temper prompted a sensational disqualification from the US Open. The 33-year-old arrives in the French capital with a 31-1 record this year after his New York brain-fade was followed by a record 36th Masters title in Rome. Djokovic’s 2016 triumph at Roland Garros allowed him to
Taiwan’s Jason Jung was knocked out of the first round of the French Open in straight sets on Sunday, while Andy Murray said it was going to be “difficult” for the former world No. 1 to reach his level of old after he also fell to a lopsided defeat by fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. Jung fell to a 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) defeat to Argentina’s Federico Coria in 3 hours, 19 minutes at Roland Garros, despite hitting 55 winners. Jung served for both the first and second sets, then failed to convert two set points at 5-4 in