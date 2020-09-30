Mahomes outplays Jackson as Chiefs crush Ravens

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Patrick Mahomes won the battle of the elite quarterbacks, passing for four touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday defeated the Baltimore Ravens 34-20 in a marquee matchup between two of the league’s top franchises.

Mahomes completed 31 of 42 passes for 385 yards and also rushed for a touchdown, as the Chiefs improved to 3-0 on the season and showed why they are the favorites to repeat as NFL Super Bowl champions.

“They don’t give that guy a half-billion dollars for no reason,” Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. “He just made play after play. You’ve got to give him respect.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, hands the ball to teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, right, in their NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday. Photo: AFP

Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 15 of 28 passes for just 97 yards and one touchdown in the loss for Baltimore, who had their 14-game regular-season win streak snapped.

Jackson’s 97 yards was his lowest total in more than twenty games as a starter in the NFL.

Jackson also had 83 rushing yards on nine carries for the Ravens, who looked nothing like the team that averaged 35.5 points in winning their first two games.

On the other hand, Mahomes used all his receiving weapons, making sure that five players earned more than 60 catching yards for the Chiefs, who are 3-0 to begin the season for the fourth straight year.

Mahomes picked apart the Baltimore defense that had allowed just two touchdowns in their first two games.

“You got to give credit to Pat for leading the charge. He stepped up big,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said.

Travis Kelce led Kansas City with 87 receiving yards on a five-or-so catches.

Even left tackle Eric Fisher and fullback Anthony Sherman caught touchdown passes, as did receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. Chris Jones had four sacks and also two forced fumbles.

Also topping 60 yards were Hardman (81), Hill (77), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (70) and Sammy Watkins (62).

The Chiefs had 517 yards and converted 10 of 13 third-down opportunities.

“The good thing about playing a team firing on all cylinders is they can show you where you are weak at,” Ravens Campbell said. “I am confident we are going to rebound. We want to earn the right to see them again.”

The Ravens finished with just 228 yards of total offense.

Mahomes passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Chiefs held a 27-10 halftime lead.