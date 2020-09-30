Brayden Point scored a power-play goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy blocked 22 shots for a shutout as the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to capture their second Stanley Cup championship.
The win erases years of close calls and underachieving performances in the post-season for the Lightning, who won the series four games to two and claimed their first NHL title since 2004.
“We had a lot of confidence in our group,” Canadian forward Point said. “We worked so hard and played our system so well. We weren’t thinking about anything, but the game ahead of us.”
Photo: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY
There was no panic from Tampa Bay in a dominating Game 6 performance, even though they were coming off a grueling double overtime loss to Dallas in Game 5 on Saturday.
Captain Steven Stamkos accepted the Stanley Cup trophy from league commissioner Gary Bettman on the ice. Stamkos was injured and unable to play in the final game, but he did get in five shifts earlier in the series and even scored a goal.
“I am so proud of this team and everything we have accomplished. I am speechless. It’s magical to be part of this,” Canadian Stamkos said.
Swedish defenseman Victor Hedman, who finished with 10 goals and 11 assists in the post-season, was named the Most Valuable Player of the playoffs.
“It is a dream come true. The best thing I have ever experienced in my hockey career,” Hedman said.
Blake Coleman scored the other goal for the Lightning, who stormed out of the gates and outshot the Stars heavily in the first two periods of Game 6 in front of an almost empty Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
Despite being one of the league’s most consistent winning franchises over the past few years, the Lightning have a reputation of coming up short in the post-season.
Tampa Bay were in the finals for the first time since 2012, when they lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games. They were heavy favorites to win the Stanley Cup last year, but were unceremoniously ousted in the first round in four straight losses by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
“Sometimes in failure, you find success,” Tampa coach Jon Cooper said. “It doesn’t come easy. I truly believe the heartbreak we suffered brought us here today.”
This time history was on their side, as the Lightning have never lost a series in which they have held a 3-1 lead, including all three previous rounds this year.
Point — who opened the scoring on the power play at 12 minutes, 23 seconds of the first period for Tampa Bay — took a shot, got his own rebound and fired the puck high over the glove of Stars goalie Anton Khudobin. It was Point’s 14th goal of the playoffs.
“The beauty of our team is everyone stepped up. We had tremendous determination. That is what makes this so special,” Point said.
Coleman scored on a blistering one-timer just over seven minutes into the second period to make it 2-0 for Tampa Bay.
The play started with a faceoff in the Tampa end and a lucky bounce off the foot of the referee for the Lightning that gave them quick possession of the puck.
Patrick Maroon carried the puck over the Stars’ blue line and passed to Cedric Paquette, who found a wide open Coleman with a perfect cross-ice pass.
Khudobin made 27 saves in Game 6. He took over in the first round of the playoffs from Dallas’ No. 1 goalie Ben Bishop, who went down due to an injury.
“There’s no feelings right now,” Khudobin said. “Just ended, you know? We battled hard, especially with the situation. It’s not easy to stay without families for two months, stuff like that. We stick together, we stick to each other. But right now, there’s nothing.”
Chen Jifang hits the gym for at least two hours every day and has the physique to prove it. At nearly 70, she is being held up as a shining example as China orders its vast population to get fit and lose the bulge. The grandmother from Shanghai has become a minor celebrity in in the past few months after her newfound and unlikely love for working out made national headlines. After becoming a gym regular in December 2018, Chen lost 14kg in three months, and now sports the kind of flat stomach and toned muscles that people decades younger aspire to. She
Former MLB pitcher Wang Wei-chung has signed the biggest contract with a local team in Taiwan’s professional baseball history, the Wei Chuan Dragons said yesterday. The 28-year-old left-hander signed a five-year US$2.08 million contract with the Dragons, team chairman Hsu Wen-fang told a news conference. It is the biggest contract in the CPBL’s 31-year history, surpassing a three-year, US$1.36 million deal Lin Chih-sheng signed in 2016 with the CTBC Brothers. Although the overall value of Wang’s deal set a new record, his average monthly salary of NT$990,000 (US$33,886) is lower than Lin’s pay of NT$1.2 million per month in 2017
TAIWANESE TO PLAY: Jason Jung faces Frederico Coria in the men’s singles first round today, while in the women’s singles, Hsieh Su-wei is to take on Barbara Haas Novak Djokovic is to renew his love-hate relationship with Roland Garros in the knowledge that it is himself rather than seemingly unsettled 12-time champion Rafael Nadal who could pose the greatest threat to winning a second Paris title and 18th Grand Slam crown. The only man to beat Djokovic this year is Djokovic after the Serb’s hair-trigger temper prompted a sensational disqualification from the US Open. The 33-year-old arrives in the French capital with a 31-1 record this year after his New York brain-fade was followed by a record 36th Masters title in Rome. Djokovic’s 2016 triumph at Roland Garros allowed him to
Taiwan’s Jason Jung was knocked out of the first round of the French Open in straight sets on Sunday, while Andy Murray said it was going to be “difficult” for the former world No. 1 to reach his level of old after he also fell to a lopsided defeat by fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. Jung fell to a 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) defeat to Argentina’s Federico Coria in 3 hours, 19 minutes at Roland Garros, despite hitting 55 winners. Jung served for both the first and second sets, then failed to convert two set points at 5-4 in