Heat oust Celtics, to face Lakers in Final

AP, LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida





It was exactly one year ago on Sunday when Jimmy Butler walked into the Miami Heat practice gym, took a seat on a makeshift stage and said that he wanted to be part of the team’s next title run.

He will have that chance.

The Heat are going to the NBA Finals — surprising many, perhaps, but not themselves.

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo dunks against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Kim Klement-USA Today

Bam Adebayo on Sunday scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Butler scored 22 points as the Heat won the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time by topping the Boston Celtics 125-113.

“A great series,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It was so competitive “I mean, in many ways, this was a seven-game series, just how competitive it was. Extremely well coached and well put together, and we are just honored to be a part of that type of series in the conference finals, and then we get an opportunity for the next stage. Our guys will look forward to it. We’re going to try to enjoy it for a night.”

The Heat won the series 4-2 — and now, waiting on that next stage to decide the NBA title, are LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game 1 is tomorrow.

Tyler Herro scored 19 points, Duncan Robinson and Andre Iguodala each had 15, and Goran Dragic added 13 for the Heat.

“We deserve to be here,” Dragic said.

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points, Jayson Tatum had 24 and a career-high 11 assists, while Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker each scored 20 points for Boston — who fell in the conference finals for the third time in the past four seasons.

“Miami deserves a lot of credit,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “They’re super physical, super tough, very, very savvy. I think they’re the best team in the East and deserve to be representing the East in the way that they have played.”

“Regrets, I don’t have any,” Walker said. “I don’t have any, man. I thought we fought hard.”

“A lot of credit to Miami. Those guys are really good,” the Celtics point guard said.

The Heat are the only team with six NBA Finals appearances in the past 15 years. They are seeking their fourth title.