Bayern Munich’s win streak ended

FALLIBLE: The European champions are in the unusual position of being seventh in the Bundesliga table, while Hoffenheim are top, ahead of Augsburg on goals scored

AFP, BERLIN





Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick on Sunday refused to blame fatigue or his players for a shock 4-1 defeat at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga which ended the European champions’ 23-match winning streak.

Having needed 120 minutes to beat Sevilla 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest on Thursday last week, Bayern lost for the first time in 10 months, but Flick refused to blame his side’s tired limbs.

“It was clear that we would lose at some point. We’re going to forget this game and still have confidence in our strengths,” Flick said after Bayern lost for the first time since December last year. “I can’t really blame the team for their dedication and determination. The mentality after the 120 minutes on Thursday was top.”

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric, left, scores against Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga match at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim, Germany, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“We’ll tick this game off and prepare to face [Borussia] Dortmund,” Flick added, with one eye on tomorrow’s DFL-Supercup showdown in Munich.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer also refused to blame the crammed fixture list, a knock-on effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the defending German champions often playing twice a week this season.

“We’re not looking for excuses. This is what awaits us this year. There’s a game every couple of days, we know that and have to accept it,” Neuer said.

Bayern are in the unusual position of seventh in the Bundesliga table after the first two matches, while Hoffenheim are top.

“The table standings mean nothing, honestly”, Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeness said. “The win means that we are on the right path, the main thing is that we stay cool, we are still in a process of developing.”

Bayern forward Thomas Mueller said that the players would take the defeat in their stride.

“I don’t know any team in sport that has remained undefeated or without defeat for years,” he said. “Of course, we didn’t want that and before the game I didn’t have the feeling at all that it would happen today, but it happened. Now we just have to deal with it.”

SC Freiburg are fifth after a 1-1 draw at home to VfL Wolfsburg in which Nils Petersen’s early goal for the hosts was canceled out by an equalizer from Croatia midfielder Josip Brekalo.

Schalke 04 on Sunday morning sacked head coach David Wagner in the wake of their 3-1 defeat at home to Werder Bremen, which left them winless in their past 18 league games.