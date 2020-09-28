BOXING
Taylor retains titles with KO
Josh Taylor on Saturday retained his WBA and IBF super lightweight belts after knocking out unbeaten challenger Apinun Khongsong in the first round. Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) caught the Thai (16-1, 13 KOs) with a left-hand body shot to secure victory after 2 minutes, 41 seconds at York Hall in Bethnal Green, England. Apinun rolled off the canvas and left the arena on a stretcher. The title bout was Taylor’s first fight in 11 months, since winning the WBA title against Regis Prograis. Of his knockout punch, Taylor told BT Sport: “That sank right in. I felt it sinking in straight away... I knew it was a real good shot. I didn’t know it hurt him to that extent until I turned round and saw him lying on the floor.”
SOCCER
Dortmund disappoint coach
Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre was left shaking his head after his team slumped to a shock 2-0 loss at Augsburg on Saturday, with the Bundesliga title hopefuls having as much as 80 percent possession at times, but failing to score. Dortmund were a shadow of the team that cruised past Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in their opener last week with an impressive attacking display. Apart from the opening 25 minutes, which saw some good Dortmund combinations, the Ruhr valley club struggled to find space and lacked accuracy with their final passes. “We still have a lot of work to do,” Favre told reporters. “I am very disappointed. It is difficult to accept this defeat.”
CYCLING
Champ claims double win
Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen on Saturday capped a stellar season by winning the women’s road race world title after claiming time-trial gold in Imola two days earlier. The reigning Olympic champion attacked 40km from the finish line, beating compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten and Italian Elisa Longo Borghini, in a photo-finish 1 minute, 20 seconds behind the winner. The 30-year-old Dutchwoman becomes the first woman to achieve the double in the same year since the French rider Jeannie Longo in 1995. “It’s incredible,” Van der Breggen said. “It was a really hard race, we were fighting from the beginning. The climbs were really tough... In the fourth lap, I felt strong and I just went for it.”
RUGBY UNION
SA teams far from match fit
Top-level rugby on Saturday returned in South Africa with two exhibition games involving the country’s Super Rugby teams following a six-month shutout because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no fans for the doubleheader at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, the out-of-practice teams were allowed to use 15 replacements and the games stopped midway through each half for water breaks. Field-side coaching staff wore masks and, in some cases, face shields and medical aprons in a country with more than 669,000 recorded cases of the virus. The Bulls beat the Sharks 49-28 and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi scored a try to help the Stormers beat the Lions 34-21. He lay on the ground grimacing and appeared exhausted after his try at the end of the first half. Some of the teams made substitutions as early as 30 minutes in. During “the lockdown, the training was so tough,” Kolisi said. “Training by yourself is not the same. This is probably the toughest rugby game I’ve ever played.”
Chen Jifang hits the gym for at least two hours every day and has the physique to prove it. At nearly 70, she is being held up as a shining example as China orders its vast population to get fit and lose the bulge. The grandmother from Shanghai has become a minor celebrity in in the past few months after her newfound and unlikely love for working out made national headlines. After becoming a gym regular in December 2018, Chen lost 14kg in three months, and now sports the kind of flat stomach and toned muscles that people decades younger aspire to. She
’SO CONSISTENT’: The victory gave the world No. 1 and world No. 2 a 21-1 win-loss record and their fourth title of the season after successes in Brisbane, Dubai and Doha Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Sunday cruised to their fourth women’s doubles title of the season at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome in their first tournament back since the suspension of the WTA Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top seeds took just 63 minutes to complete a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory over unseeded German-Romanian duo Anna-Lena Friedsam and Raluca Olaru at the Foro Italico. It was the Taiwanese-Czech pairing’s first outing since they won the Qatar Open in February. “After five months, you don’t know what to expect,” Strycova told the WTA Web site.
ANOTHER SCANDAL: Searches focused on several riders, including Dayer Quintana, a source said, while the two being held were reportedly a doctor and physiotherapist French police on Monday detained two people as part of an investigation into suspected doping in the Arkea-Samsic team at this year’s Tour de France, prosecutors announced. The probe is the first significant one in several years for the repeatedly scandal-hit tour, which on Sunday wrapped up in Paris with a victory for 21-year-old Tadej Pogacar, who became the youngest winner in more than a century. Prosecutor Dominique Laurens in Marseille said in a statement that an investigation was being carried out into a “small part” of France-based Arkea-Samsic, without specifying who had been placed in custody. Laurens added that the two
Former MLB pitcher Wang Wei-chung has signed the biggest contract with a local team in Taiwan’s professional baseball history, the Wei Chuan Dragons said yesterday. The 28-year-old left-hander signed a five-year US$2.08 million contract with the Dragons, team chairman Hsu Wen-fang told a news conference. It is the biggest contract in the CPBL’s 31-year history, surpassing a three-year, US$1.36 million deal Lin Chih-sheng signed in 2016 with the CTBC Brothers. Although the overall value of Wang’s deal set a new record, his average monthly salary of NT$990,000 (US$33,886) is lower than Lin’s pay of NT$1.2 million per month in 2017