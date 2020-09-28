SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BOXING

Taylor retains titles with KO

Josh Taylor on Saturday retained his WBA and IBF super lightweight belts after knocking out unbeaten challenger Apinun Khongsong in the first round. Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) caught the Thai (16-1, 13 KOs) with a left-hand body shot to secure victory after 2 minutes, 41 seconds at York Hall in Bethnal Green, England. Apinun rolled off the canvas and left the arena on a stretcher. The title bout was Taylor’s first fight in 11 months, since winning the WBA title against Regis Prograis. Of his knockout punch, Taylor told BT Sport: “That sank right in. I felt it sinking in straight away... I knew it was a real good shot. I didn’t know it hurt him to that extent until I turned round and saw him lying on the floor.”

SOCCER

Dortmund disappoint coach

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre was left shaking his head after his team slumped to a shock 2-0 loss at Augsburg on Saturday, with the Bundesliga title hopefuls having as much as 80 percent possession at times, but failing to score. Dortmund were a shadow of the team that cruised past Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in their opener last week with an impressive attacking display. Apart from the opening 25 minutes, which saw some good Dortmund combinations, the Ruhr valley club struggled to find space and lacked accuracy with their final passes. “We still have a lot of work to do,” Favre told reporters. “I am very disappointed. It is difficult to accept this defeat.”

CYCLING

Champ claims double win

Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen on Saturday capped a stellar season by winning the women’s road race world title after claiming time-trial gold in Imola two days earlier. The reigning Olympic champion attacked 40km from the finish line, beating compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten and Italian Elisa Longo Borghini, in a photo-finish 1 minute, 20 seconds behind the winner. The 30-year-old Dutchwoman becomes the first woman to achieve the double in the same year since the French rider Jeannie Longo in 1995. “It’s incredible,” Van der Breggen said. “It was a really hard race, we were fighting from the beginning. The climbs were really tough... In the fourth lap, I felt strong and I just went for it.”

RUGBY UNION

SA teams far from match fit

Top-level rugby on Saturday returned in South Africa with two exhibition games involving the country’s Super Rugby teams following a six-month shutout because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no fans for the doubleheader at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, the out-of-practice teams were allowed to use 15 replacements and the games stopped midway through each half for water breaks. Field-side coaching staff wore masks and, in some cases, face shields and medical aprons in a country with more than 669,000 recorded cases of the virus. The Bulls beat the Sharks 49-28 and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi scored a try to help the Stormers beat the Lions 34-21. He lay on the ground grimacing and appeared exhausted after his try at the end of the first half. Some of the teams made substitutions as early as 30 minutes in. During “the lockdown, the training was so tough,” Kolisi said. “Training by yourself is not the same. This is probably the toughest rugby game I’ve ever played.”