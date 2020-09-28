Valtteri Bottas yesterday won the Russian Grand Prix for Mercedes after teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton collected two time penalties for infringements before the race had even started.
Hamilton, who started on pole position in Sochi hoping for a 91st Formula One victory to equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s all-time record, finished third behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
The Briton’s lead over Bottas shrunk to a still healthy 44 points after 10 of 17 races, with the Finn collecting a bonus point for driving the fastest lap.
Photo: Reuters
Warning: Excessive consumption of alcohol can damage your health
“Never give up. It’s a good day,” said Bottas, who addressed his critics in more basic terms over the team radio as he took the checkered flag.
“It’s nice to get a win. It’s been a while and I need to try and keep the momentum,” Bottas said. “There’s still quite a few races to go, so you never know. I’ll keep pushing, I wont give up and we’ll see how it ends up.”
The win was the Finn’s second of the season, and first since the Austrian opener in July.
Hamilton’s hopes were dashed when stewards issued two 5-second penalties for making practice starts outside the designated area as he headed to the grid.
“Where’s that in the rule book?” he asked the team, and called the situation “ridiculous.”
Hamilton had asked Mercedes over the radio if he could perform the starts there, and was told he could. It was the second time in three races that a team blunder cost the British driver a shot at victory.
“Not the greatest day ... I take the points that I got and move on,” said Hamilton, who also collected two penalty points on his license that leave him just two away from a one-race ban.
Dominant Mercedes continued their record of winning every Russian Grand Prix since it was first held at the 2014 Winter Olympics venue.
Mexican Sergio Perez was fourth for Racing Point, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo fifth for Renault and Charles Leclerc sixth for Ferrari.
Frenchman Esteban Ocon took seventh for Renault, while Russian driver Daniil Kvyat finished eighth, pleasing the biggest crowd of the season, and first of any size since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kvyat’s AlphaTauri teammate Pierre Gasly was ninth and Red Bull’s Alexander Albon took the final point in 10th.
Additional reporting by AP
Chen Jifang hits the gym for at least two hours every day and has the physique to prove it. At nearly 70, she is being held up as a shining example as China orders its vast population to get fit and lose the bulge. The grandmother from Shanghai has become a minor celebrity in in the past few months after her newfound and unlikely love for working out made national headlines. After becoming a gym regular in December 2018, Chen lost 14kg in three months, and now sports the kind of flat stomach and toned muscles that people decades younger aspire to. She
’SO CONSISTENT’: The victory gave the world No. 1 and world No. 2 a 21-1 win-loss record and their fourth title of the season after successes in Brisbane, Dubai and Doha Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Sunday cruised to their fourth women’s doubles title of the season at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome in their first tournament back since the suspension of the WTA Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top seeds took just 63 minutes to complete a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory over unseeded German-Romanian duo Anna-Lena Friedsam and Raluca Olaru at the Foro Italico. It was the Taiwanese-Czech pairing’s first outing since they won the Qatar Open in February. “After five months, you don’t know what to expect,” Strycova told the WTA Web site.
ANOTHER SCANDAL: Searches focused on several riders, including Dayer Quintana, a source said, while the two being held were reportedly a doctor and physiotherapist French police on Monday detained two people as part of an investigation into suspected doping in the Arkea-Samsic team at this year’s Tour de France, prosecutors announced. The probe is the first significant one in several years for the repeatedly scandal-hit tour, which on Sunday wrapped up in Paris with a victory for 21-year-old Tadej Pogacar, who became the youngest winner in more than a century. Prosecutor Dominique Laurens in Marseille said in a statement that an investigation was being carried out into a “small part” of France-based Arkea-Samsic, without specifying who had been placed in custody. Laurens added that the two
Former MLB pitcher Wang Wei-chung has signed the biggest contract with a local team in Taiwan’s professional baseball history, the Wei Chuan Dragons said yesterday. The 28-year-old left-hander signed a five-year US$2.08 million contract with the Dragons, team chairman Hsu Wen-fang told a news conference. It is the biggest contract in the CPBL’s 31-year history, surpassing a three-year, US$1.36 million deal Lin Chih-sheng signed in 2016 with the CTBC Brothers. Although the overall value of Wang’s deal set a new record, his average monthly salary of NT$990,000 (US$33,886) is lower than Lin’s pay of NT$1.2 million per month in 2017