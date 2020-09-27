One more victory is all that separates the Tampa Bay Lightning from the Stanley Cup.
With a 3-1 lead over the Dallas Stars in the final series, the Lightning have their first chance to clinch the second Cup in franchise history when the puck drops for Game 5 in Edmonton.
Since losing the series opener, Tampa Bay have won three straight, with the latest a 5-4 overtime win on Friday, and are rolling.
Photo: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY
“We’ve got a job to do here. It’s still not finished,” said defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who netted the winning goal in Friday’s victory to give the Lightning a stranglehold on the best-of-seven affair.
History is on the Lightning’s side in a big way. Teams who have won Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven Cup finals since the NHL went to that format in 1939 are 27-0 at closing out the series.
Key to finishing off the Stars will be keeping those emotions in check for puck drop, which is scheduled for this morning Taiwan time.
“They came here to do something,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “They’re on their way, but we’ve said all along, we haven’t won anything yet. We still have to win one more and we’re not taking anything for granted.”
It is a common adage about the hardest win to collect being the fourth, but the Lightning certainly are carrying all the momentum and are beating the Stars any way necessary.
They won Game 2 by scoring three times in the first period and cruising to a 3-2 win. They took Game 3 handily in a 5-2 final and then erased a pair of deficits — including a two-goal first-period hole — in the most recent victory.
The Stars must find an answer against the high-octane Lightning.
“I have full faith in that team that we will fight back. We will bounce back,” Dallas coach Rick Bowness said.
The alternative is to see an outstanding run come to a crashing halt, so expect the Stars to give their best one sleep removed from a crushing loss.
We must “move on from this pretty quickly, get ready to play a game with our season on the line,” forward Tyler Seguin said in the aftermath of Friday’s loss. “I’m excited.”
Seguin’s performance is one of the few elements of Friday’s game that can be a positive turn from the Dallas perspective. Seguin unquestionably had his best game of the series, and that is not just because he collected a pair of assists by driving the play.
However, the team’s highest-paid player has not scored in 13 consecutive games.
Dallas’ struggles do not end there. In the special teams battle, the Stars are a miserable 1-for-14 on the power play in the finals and that futility cost them on Friday, when they failed to convert on a man advantage early in the overtime.
By comparison, the Lightning have a 6-for-15 mark on the power play in the series, with Shattenkirk’s game winner among those markers.
Defensively, the Stars are struggling, too. The team who allowed only eight goals in a five-game series win over the Vegas Golden Knights have surrendered 13 in the past three games.
“We’ve got more,” Seguin said. “I believe in this team. We’ve got another level.”
Chen Jifang hits the gym for at least two hours every day and has the physique to prove it. At nearly 70, she is being held up as a shining example as China orders its vast population to get fit and lose the bulge. The grandmother from Shanghai has become a minor celebrity in in the past few months after her newfound and unlikely love for working out made national headlines. After becoming a gym regular in December 2018, Chen lost 14kg in three months, and now sports the kind of flat stomach and toned muscles that people decades younger aspire to. She
’SO CONSISTENT’: The victory gave the world No. 1 and world No. 2 a 21-1 win-loss record and their fourth title of the season after successes in Brisbane, Dubai and Doha Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Sunday cruised to their fourth women’s doubles title of the season at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome in their first tournament back since the suspension of the WTA Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top seeds took just 63 minutes to complete a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory over unseeded German-Romanian duo Anna-Lena Friedsam and Raluca Olaru at the Foro Italico. It was the Taiwanese-Czech pairing’s first outing since they won the Qatar Open in February. “After five months, you don’t know what to expect,” Strycova told the WTA Web site.
ANOTHER SCANDAL: Searches focused on several riders, including Dayer Quintana, a source said, while the two being held were reportedly a doctor and physiotherapist French police on Monday detained two people as part of an investigation into suspected doping in the Arkea-Samsic team at this year’s Tour de France, prosecutors announced. The probe is the first significant one in several years for the repeatedly scandal-hit tour, which on Sunday wrapped up in Paris with a victory for 21-year-old Tadej Pogacar, who became the youngest winner in more than a century. Prosecutor Dominique Laurens in Marseille said in a statement that an investigation was being carried out into a “small part” of France-based Arkea-Samsic, without specifying who had been placed in custody. Laurens added that the two
Former MLB pitcher Wang Wei-chung has signed the biggest contract with a local team in Taiwan’s professional baseball history, the Wei Chuan Dragons said yesterday. The 28-year-old left-hander signed a five-year US$2.08 million contract with the Dragons, team chairman Hsu Wen-fang told a news conference. It is the biggest contract in the CPBL’s 31-year history, surpassing a three-year, US$1.36 million deal Lin Chih-sheng signed in 2016 with the CTBC Brothers. Although the overall value of Wang’s deal set a new record, his average monthly salary of NT$990,000 (US$33,886) is lower than Lin’s pay of NT$1.2 million per month in 2017