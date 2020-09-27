Lightning on the brink of winning the Stanley Cup

Reuters





One more victory is all that separates the Tampa Bay Lightning from the Stanley Cup.

With a 3-1 lead over the Dallas Stars in the final series, the Lightning have their first chance to clinch the second Cup in franchise history when the puck drops for Game 5 in Edmonton.

Since losing the series opener, Tampa Bay have won three straight, with the latest a 5-4 overtime win on Friday, and are rolling.

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Patrick Maroon, right, screens Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup series at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, on Friday. Photo: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY

“We’ve got a job to do here. It’s still not finished,” said defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who netted the winning goal in Friday’s victory to give the Lightning a stranglehold on the best-of-seven affair.

History is on the Lightning’s side in a big way. Teams who have won Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven Cup finals since the NHL went to that format in 1939 are 27-0 at closing out the series.

Key to finishing off the Stars will be keeping those emotions in check for puck drop, which is scheduled for this morning Taiwan time.

“They came here to do something,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “They’re on their way, but we’ve said all along, we haven’t won anything yet. We still have to win one more and we’re not taking anything for granted.”

It is a common adage about the hardest win to collect being the fourth, but the Lightning certainly are carrying all the momentum and are beating the Stars any way necessary.

They won Game 2 by scoring three times in the first period and cruising to a 3-2 win. They took Game 3 handily in a 5-2 final and then erased a pair of deficits — including a two-goal first-period hole — in the most recent victory.

The Stars must find an answer against the high-octane Lightning.

“I have full faith in that team that we will fight back. We will bounce back,” Dallas coach Rick Bowness said.

The alternative is to see an outstanding run come to a crashing halt, so expect the Stars to give their best one sleep removed from a crushing loss.

We must “move on from this pretty quickly, get ready to play a game with our season on the line,” forward Tyler Seguin said in the aftermath of Friday’s loss. “I’m excited.”

Seguin’s performance is one of the few elements of Friday’s game that can be a positive turn from the Dallas perspective. Seguin unquestionably had his best game of the series, and that is not just because he collected a pair of assists by driving the play.

However, the team’s highest-paid player has not scored in 13 consecutive games.

Dallas’ struggles do not end there. In the special teams battle, the Stars are a miserable 1-for-14 on the power play in the finals and that futility cost them on Friday, when they failed to convert on a man advantage early in the overtime.

By comparison, the Lightning have a 6-for-15 mark on the power play in the series, with Shattenkirk’s game winner among those markers.

Defensively, the Stars are struggling, too. The team who allowed only eight goals in a five-game series win over the Vegas Golden Knights have surrendered 13 in the past three games.

“We’ve got more,” Seguin said. “I believe in this team. We’ve got another level.”