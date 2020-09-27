Man United claim win with penalty ruled after whistle

Reuters, BRIGHTON, England





Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 away in the Premier League yesterday after an incredible finale in which Bruno Fernandes struck the winning goal from the penalty spot in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Neal Maupay had given away the penalty with a handball, which led to a review by the video referee, after on-field referee Chris Kavanagh had blown the fulltime whistle.

Kavanagh eventually gave the penalty and Fernandes lashed the ball into the net from the spot, moments after Solly March had equalized for Brighton in the fifth minute of added time.

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay celebrates a goal from a penalty in their Premier League match against Manchester United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England, yesterday. Photo: AFP

A brilliant solo strike from Marcus Rashford had given United the lead in the 55th minute after Rashford and Mason Greenwood had goals ruled out for offside and Brighton had seen a penalty decision overturned by a video review.

Brighton, who hit the woodwork five times, took the lead when Maupay coolly slotted in a penalty in the 40th minute after a foul by Fernandes.

However, the visitors soon leveled with an own-goal from Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.