FOOTBALL
Fitzpatrick beats Jaguars
Ryan Fitzpatrick accounted for three touchdowns and led the Miami Dolphins to a 31-13 victory over the the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, becoming the first NFL quarterback to notch six wins over the same opponent with six teams. His wins with other teams over the Jaguars were with Cincinnati (2008), Buffalo (2012), Tennessee (2013), Houston (2014) and the New York Jets (2015).
RUGBY UNION
Cheika to help Argentina
Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has agreed to help Argentina in the Rugby Championship, the South American side said yesterday, putting him in competition with his old team. Los Pumas said that Cheika, who quit after the Wallabies’ World Cup quarter-final loss to England last year, would work as an external adviser during the tournament in Australia. “We started talking with Michael at the beginning of the year,” Argentina coach Mario Ledesma said in a statement. “I suggested to him the idea of working together again and he was immediately interested... He has always been very fond of Argentine rugby.”
SOCCER
Trinidad and Tobago exiled
FIFA on Thursday suspended Trinidad and Tobago over “grave violations” of its statutes following a local court challenge to its imposition of a new committee, following serious mismanagement. The governing body said that the nation would not be allowed back in until it recognized the legitimacy of the “normalization committee” installed by FIFA to run its affairs.
SOCCER
Bayern claim fourth title
Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez scored after 104 minutes at the Puskas Arena to hand the Champions League winners a fourth title this year as they downed Sevilla 2-1 in extra time in the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest. Lucas Ocampos converted an early penalty for Sevilla and Leon Goretzka equalized for Bayern, who had two second-half goals disallowed before substitute Martinez struck from a corner.
SOCCER
Teen scores on debut
Teenage Manchester City striker Liam Delap said that being named in the starting lineup for Thursday’s League Cup clash against AFC Bournemouth caught him off guard, but he would be smiling for weeks after marking his senior debut with a goal in their 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium. “It was a bit of a shock to be put in the starting line up, but I took it with a pinch of salt and just worked my hardest,” the 17-year-old told BBC. “I was buzzing to get the call up and to top it with a goal, I can’t ask for much more.”
SOCCER
Tottenham swap goals
Tottenham Hotspur had to ask for the goal frames to be changed ahead of their Europa League qualifying win over North Macedonian club Shkendija on Thursday after discovering that they were too small. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said that his goalkeepers noticed during warmups that the goals at Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje were not the right height. The goals were changed by UEFA officials and Tottenham won the game 3-1 to advance to the playoff round.
Chen Jifang hits the gym for at least two hours every day and has the physique to prove it. At nearly 70, she is being held up as a shining example as China orders its vast population to get fit and lose the bulge. The grandmother from Shanghai has become a minor celebrity in in the past few months after her newfound and unlikely love for working out made national headlines. After becoming a gym regular in December 2018, Chen lost 14kg in three months, and now sports the kind of flat stomach and toned muscles that people decades younger aspire to. She
‘GREAT EVENING‘: In the women’s singles in Rome, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova advanced, while Rafael Nadal swept into the quarters in the men’s singles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Friday had to dig deep to advance to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. The top seeds, who did not drop a game in their opening match on the clay courts at the Foro Italico, battled to a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory over sixth seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Katerina Siniakova in 1 hour, 39 minutes. The reigning Wimbledon champions saved nine of 11 break points and converted three of eight, winning 56 percent of points on their second serve and sending down two aces
’SO CONSISTENT’: The victory gave the world No. 1 and world No. 2 a 21-1 win-loss record and their fourth title of the season after successes in Brisbane, Dubai and Doha Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Sunday cruised to their fourth women’s doubles title of the season at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome in their first tournament back since the suspension of the WTA Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top seeds took just 63 minutes to complete a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory over unseeded German-Romanian duo Anna-Lena Friedsam and Raluca Olaru at the Foro Italico. It was the Taiwanese-Czech pairing’s first outing since they won the Qatar Open in February. “After five months, you don’t know what to expect,” Strycova told the WTA Web site.
ANOTHER SCANDAL: Searches focused on several riders, including Dayer Quintana, a source said, while the two being held were reportedly a doctor and physiotherapist French police on Monday detained two people as part of an investigation into suspected doping in the Arkea-Samsic team at this year’s Tour de France, prosecutors announced. The probe is the first significant one in several years for the repeatedly scandal-hit tour, which on Sunday wrapped up in Paris with a victory for 21-year-old Tadej Pogacar, who became the youngest winner in more than a century. Prosecutor Dominique Laurens in Marseille said in a statement that an investigation was being carried out into a “small part” of France-based Arkea-Samsic, without specifying who had been placed in custody. Laurens added that the two