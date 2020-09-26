SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





FOOTBALL

Fitzpatrick beats Jaguars

Ryan Fitzpatrick accounted for three touchdowns and led the Miami Dolphins to a 31-13 victory over the the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, becoming the first NFL quarterback to notch six wins over the same opponent with six teams. His wins with other teams over the Jaguars were with Cincinnati (2008), Buffalo (2012), Tennessee (2013), Houston (2014) and the New York Jets (2015).

RUGBY UNION

Cheika to help Argentina

Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has agreed to help Argentina in the Rugby Championship, the South American side said yesterday, putting him in competition with his old team. Los Pumas said that Cheika, who quit after the Wallabies’ World Cup quarter-final loss to England last year, would work as an external adviser during the tournament in Australia. “We started talking with Michael at the beginning of the year,” Argentina coach Mario Ledesma said in a statement. “I suggested to him the idea of working together again and he was immediately interested... He has always been very fond of Argentine rugby.”

SOCCER

Trinidad and Tobago exiled

FIFA on Thursday suspended Trinidad and Tobago over “grave violations” of its statutes following a local court challenge to its imposition of a new committee, following serious mismanagement. The governing body said that the nation would not be allowed back in until it recognized the legitimacy of the “normalization committee” installed by FIFA to run its affairs.

SOCCER

Bayern claim fourth title

Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez scored after 104 minutes at the Puskas Arena to hand the Champions League winners a fourth title this year as they downed Sevilla 2-1 in extra time in the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest. Lucas Ocampos converted an early penalty for Sevilla and Leon Goretzka equalized for Bayern, who had two second-half goals disallowed before substitute Martinez struck from a corner.

SOCCER

Teen scores on debut

Teenage Manchester City striker Liam Delap said that being named in the starting lineup for Thursday’s League Cup clash against AFC Bournemouth caught him off guard, but he would be smiling for weeks after marking his senior debut with a goal in their 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium. “It was a bit of a shock to be put in the starting line up, but I took it with a pinch of salt and just worked my hardest,” the 17-year-old told BBC. “I was buzzing to get the call up and to top it with a goal, I can’t ask for much more.”

SOCCER

Tottenham swap goals

Tottenham Hotspur had to ask for the goal frames to be changed ahead of their Europa League qualifying win over North Macedonian club Shkendija on Thursday after discovering that they were too small. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said that his goalkeepers noticed during warmups that the goals at Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje were not the right height. The goals were changed by UEFA officials and Tottenham won the game 3-1 to advance to the playoff round.