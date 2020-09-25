SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





FOOTBALL

Bears legend dies aged 77

Gale Sayers, the legendary Chicago Bears running back who became the youngest player ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after injury cut short his career, has died at the age of 77 after years of declining health, the Hall of Fame said on Wednesday. The dynamic ball carrier dubbed the “Kansas Comet” earned All-Pro recognition in each of his first five full seasons in the NFL. Knee injuries ended his dazzling career in 1971 after just seven seasons. “If you wish to see perfection as a running back, you had best get a hold of a film of Gale Sayers,” Bears founder George Halas said in 1977 when he presented Sayers for Hall of Fame enshrinement. “He was poetry in motion. His like will never be seen again.”

SOCCER

Actors bid for Wrexham

Wrexham AFC on Wednesday announced that actors Ryan Reynolds of Deadpool and Rob McElhenney of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are in talks to invest in the Welsh club. The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board voted in favor of allowing the pair’s bid to progress, the club said. Wrexham sit in the National League, the fifth tier of English soccer, and the bid from Reynolds and McElhenney is widely seen as a surprise.

RUGBY UNION

Clubs seek government aid

Owners of clubs in rugby’s Premiership have said that teams could go bust and the professional game might cease if the government does not provide financial aid after its U-turn on allowing fans at stadiums amid the COVID-19 pandemic. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament that, as part of new restrictions to tackle a second wave of COVID-19, the government was putting on hold plans for 25 to 33 percent capacities from Thursday next week. The decision has hit Premiership clubs particularly hard as they were budgeting for being allowed a limited number of fans for the start of the new season in November. “The implications of no crowds and no revenues without aid will be terminal for some of the Premiership clubs and catastrophic for their communities,” Bath owner Bruce Craig told the Times. Simon Orange, co-owner of Sale Sharks, said that clubs were losing more than ￡1 million (US$1.27 million) per month and running out of options to stay afloat. “Club rugby was hardly viable beforehand; with coronavirus it’s much, much worse; without crowds it’s impossible,” he said.

SOCCER

‘King Kazu’ returns

Thirty-four years after making his professional debut, Japanese forward Kazuyoshi Miura became the oldest player to appear in a J-League first division match when he led Yokohama on Wednesday at the age of 53. The player known as “King Kazu”, who started his career in Brazil in 1986 because Japan did not have a professional league, was given the captain’s armband, but he could not inspire his team, who lost 3-2 to league leaders Kawasaki Frontale. Miura did not get on the scoresheet and was substituted near the hour mark before receiving a standing ovation from the 4,700 fans at the Todoroki Stadium. “When I stepped onto the pitch, I felt a deep desire to fulfill my duty and harness everyone’s feelings in that armband,” Kyodo news agency quoted Miura as saying.