FOOTBALL
Bears legend dies aged 77
Gale Sayers, the legendary Chicago Bears running back who became the youngest player ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after injury cut short his career, has died at the age of 77 after years of declining health, the Hall of Fame said on Wednesday. The dynamic ball carrier dubbed the “Kansas Comet” earned All-Pro recognition in each of his first five full seasons in the NFL. Knee injuries ended his dazzling career in 1971 after just seven seasons. “If you wish to see perfection as a running back, you had best get a hold of a film of Gale Sayers,” Bears founder George Halas said in 1977 when he presented Sayers for Hall of Fame enshrinement. “He was poetry in motion. His like will never be seen again.”
SOCCER
Actors bid for Wrexham
Wrexham AFC on Wednesday announced that actors Ryan Reynolds of Deadpool and Rob McElhenney of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are in talks to invest in the Welsh club. The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board voted in favor of allowing the pair’s bid to progress, the club said. Wrexham sit in the National League, the fifth tier of English soccer, and the bid from Reynolds and McElhenney is widely seen as a surprise.
RUGBY UNION
Clubs seek government aid
Owners of clubs in rugby’s Premiership have said that teams could go bust and the professional game might cease if the government does not provide financial aid after its U-turn on allowing fans at stadiums amid the COVID-19 pandemic. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament that, as part of new restrictions to tackle a second wave of COVID-19, the government was putting on hold plans for 25 to 33 percent capacities from Thursday next week. The decision has hit Premiership clubs particularly hard as they were budgeting for being allowed a limited number of fans for the start of the new season in November. “The implications of no crowds and no revenues without aid will be terminal for some of the Premiership clubs and catastrophic for their communities,” Bath owner Bruce Craig told the Times. Simon Orange, co-owner of Sale Sharks, said that clubs were losing more than ￡1 million (US$1.27 million) per month and running out of options to stay afloat. “Club rugby was hardly viable beforehand; with coronavirus it’s much, much worse; without crowds it’s impossible,” he said.
SOCCER
‘King Kazu’ returns
Thirty-four years after making his professional debut, Japanese forward Kazuyoshi Miura became the oldest player to appear in a J-League first division match when he led Yokohama on Wednesday at the age of 53. The player known as “King Kazu”, who started his career in Brazil in 1986 because Japan did not have a professional league, was given the captain’s armband, but he could not inspire his team, who lost 3-2 to league leaders Kawasaki Frontale. Miura did not get on the scoresheet and was substituted near the hour mark before receiving a standing ovation from the 4,700 fans at the Todoroki Stadium. “When I stepped onto the pitch, I felt a deep desire to fulfill my duty and harness everyone’s feelings in that armband,” Kyodo news agency quoted Miura as saying.
‘GREAT EVENING‘: In the women’s singles in Rome, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova advanced, while Rafael Nadal swept into the quarters in the men’s singles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Friday had to dig deep to advance to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. The top seeds, who did not drop a game in their opening match on the clay courts at the Foro Italico, battled to a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory over sixth seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Katerina Siniakova in 1 hour, 39 minutes. The reigning Wimbledon champions saved nine of 11 break points and converted three of eight, winning 56 percent of points on their second serve and sending down two aces
’SO CONSISTENT’: The victory gave the world No. 1 and world No. 2 a 21-1 win-loss record and their fourth title of the season after successes in Brisbane, Dubai and Doha Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Sunday cruised to their fourth women’s doubles title of the season at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome in their first tournament back since the suspension of the WTA Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top seeds took just 63 minutes to complete a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 victory over unseeded German-Romanian duo Anna-Lena Friedsam and Raluca Olaru at the Foro Italico. It was the Taiwanese-Czech pairing’s first outing since they won the Qatar Open in February. “After five months, you don’t know what to expect,” Strycova told the WTA Web site.
ANOTHER SCANDAL: Searches focused on several riders, including Dayer Quintana, a source said, while the two being held were reportedly a doctor and physiotherapist French police on Monday detained two people as part of an investigation into suspected doping in the Arkea-Samsic team at this year’s Tour de France, prosecutors announced. The probe is the first significant one in several years for the repeatedly scandal-hit tour, which on Sunday wrapped up in Paris with a victory for 21-year-old Tadej Pogacar, who became the youngest winner in more than a century. Prosecutor Dominique Laurens in Marseille said in a statement that an investigation was being carried out into a “small part” of France-based Arkea-Samsic, without specifying who had been placed in custody. Laurens added that the two
Former MLB pitcher Wang Wei-chung has signed the biggest contract with a local team in Taiwan’s professional baseball history, the Wei Chuan Dragons said yesterday. The 28-year-old left-hander signed a five-year US$2.08 million contract with the Dragons, team chairman Hsu Wen-fang told a news conference. It is the biggest contract in the CPBL’s 31-year history, surpassing a three-year, US$1.36 million deal Lin Chih-sheng signed in 2016 with the CTBC Brothers. Although the overall value of Wang’s deal set a new record, his average monthly salary of NT$990,000 (US$33,886) is lower than Lin’s pay of NT$1.2 million per month in 2017