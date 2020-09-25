Frank Lampard on Wednesday said that Kai Havertz is just getting started after opening his Chelsea account with a hat-trick in a 6-0 thrashing of Barnsley, while Arsenal also booked their place in the EFL Cup fourth round with a 2-0 win at Leicester City.
Havertz had struggled to make an impact in his first two Premier League games since sealing a reported ￡71 million (US$91 million) move from Bayer 04 Leverkusen as the most expensive signing of Chelsea’s ￡200 million spending spree in the transfer market.
The 21-year-old German was one of just three players to retain his place from Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool and Lampard’s decision reaped its reward as he scored his first senior hat-trick.
Photo: AFP
“I am delighted with Kai, it was everything I wanted from him,” Lampard said.
“He had no pre-season, so I wanted to give him more time on the pitch with his teammates, learning how we play and press. It was a great night for Kai and it is the first of many for him,” he said.
Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell also made their Chelsea debuts, while Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley made the most of rare starts to get their names on the scoresheet.
Abraham pounced on a loose pass deep in the Barnsley half to slam home the opener, before Havertz’s calm finish opened his Chelsea account.
A brilliant unselfish flick from Abraham teed Havertz up perfectly to convert his second after Barkley drove home on his weaker left foot.
Havertz was due to be replaced by Chilwell 25 minutes from time, but just completed his hat-trick in time by rounding Brad Collins before tapping into an empty net. Olivier Giroud completed the scoring.
“I am very happy to score three goals, but this is just my beginning at the club, and I want to score more and more goals,” Havertz said.
Chelsea are to face either Tottenham Hotspur or Leyton Orient in the last 16 with the outcome of that tie yet to be decided after the match was postponed on Tuesday due to a number of COVID-19 cases among the Orient players.
Arsenal won the only all-Premier League tie of the night as Christian Fuchs’ own-goal broke the deadlock at the King Power Stadium.
Eddie Nketiah added a late second for the Gunners, who could face Liverpool at Anfield twice in three days next week should the Premier League champions have progressed past Lincoln City yesterday.
“It’s the toughest place to go in Europe and the world,” Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said. “Let’s prepare well and see how it goes.”
Everton continued their fine start to the season with a 5-2 win at League One Fleetwood Town, despite two howlers from England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Carlo Ancelotti’s men looked to be cruising into the last 16 when Richarlison’s double gave them a deserved 2-0 halftime lead.
However, Pickford’s attempted clearance was charged down for Mark Duffy to pull a goal back.
Alex Iwobi restored Everton’s two-goal advantage, before another Pickford mistake gave Joey Barton’s men life again as he flapped Callum Camps’ shot into his own goal.
Goals from Bernard and Moise Kean finally ended the tie as a contest, but Pickford’s place for both Ancelotti and Gareth Southgate is likely to come under increased scrutiny in the coming weeks.
“When we concede a goal, we are always frustrated,” Ancelotti said on Pickford’s performance.
Newcastle United thrashed League Two Morecombe 7-0 with Joelinton scoring twice.
Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy, Isaac Hayden and Jamaal Lascelles were also on the scoresheet for Steve Bruce’s men.
Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley progressed 2-0 over Championship opposition in Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Millwall respectively.
Stoke City were the only non-Premier League side to go through on the night as they also beat lower league opposition in Gillingham 1-0.
