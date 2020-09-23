For four or five days after being defaulted from the US Open, Novak Djokovic did some serious soul searching.
Then he got back on the tennis court — and since then it has been fairly straightforward, at least in terms of results.
Dropping only one set in the past week, Djokovic on Monday won his fifth Internazionali BNL d’Italia title after beating Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3, and restored his confidence heading into Roland Garros, which starts in six days.
Photo: AFP
“I did experience mentally some kind of ups and downs in the first four-five days after that happened. I was in shock,” Djokovic said of the default, which happened 15 days earlier for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball in a fit of anger.
“But I moved on and, really, I never had an issue in my life to move on from something. Regardless how difficult it is I try to take the next day and hope for the best and move on,” Djokovic said. “Having a tournament a week after that happened helped a lot ... just because I really wanted to get on the court and just get whatever traces of that — if there’s any — out, and I think I had a really good week.”
The only real issue for Djokovic this past week was again his behavior.
Photo: AFP
He received warnings from the chair umpire for smashing a racket in the quarter-finals and for foul language in the semi-finals.
Still, Djokovic improved to 31-1 this year — with his only loss against Pablo Carreno Busta in the match where he was defaulted.
He also passed childhood idol Pete Sampras for the second-most weeks at No. 1 with 287, and trails only Roger Federer’s 310 weeks in the top spot.
With his 36th ATP Masters 1000 title, Djokovic moved one ahead of Rafael Nadal atop the all-time list.
In the women’s final, top-seeded Simona Halep won her first Rome title when last year’s champion, Karolina Pliskova, retired midway through their match with a left thigh injury.
Halep was leading 6-0, 2-1 when Pliskova stopped playing after just 31 minutes.
Earlier, Pliskova had her lower back treated by a trainer after Halep won the first set. Pliskova also had her left thigh taped during the match.
Halep, who lost the 2017 and 2018 Rome finals to Elina Svitolina, extended her perfect record in tennis’ restart to 10-0.
“In 2013 here I started to [reach] the top of world tennis,” Halep — now a two-time Grand Slam champion — said, recalling her surprise run to the semi-finals that year. “Since then I started to play really well, and finally, after two finals, I could win this title.”
