More than US$250 million spent trying to catch Liverpool and Chelsea are still far from the level of the English Premier League champions.
Two months since Chelsea finished 33 points behind Liverpool, a 2-0 loss on Sunday to Juergen Klopp’s side showed just how far the gap is to be bridged.
For all the attacking options now available to Frank Lampard, the Chelsea manager was let down by a reckless foul by defender Andreas Christensen and yet another blunder by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Photo: AFP
“I expect us to be competitive with Liverpool,” Lampard said. “We had a few threats for them. The red card changed it completely, obviously.”
What had been a tepid game swung in Liverpool’s favor in first-half stoppage-time when Christensen grabbed Sadio Mane from behind with both hands, hauling down the winger and seeing red.
With a man advantage, an assertive Liverpool pressed immediately after halftime — and took just five minutes to go in front.
An interchange between Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah ended with Mane heading into the net.
It took four minutes to double the lead — helped by Kepa.
The Chelsea goalkeeper controlled Fikayo Tomori’s back-pass before trying to clear to Jorginho. It was easily intercepted by Mane, who slotted into the net.
With spectators still prohibited from stadiums to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Chelsea players at least avoided any taunting chants from Liverpool fans.
“It’s a clear mistake that has cost us,” Lampard said. “Those fine margins change games at this level, so we have to keep working, Kepa has to keep working. He has to have support around him, that’s very clear. It was a clear mistake on the day.”
A thigh problem for Jordan Henderson had forced the Liverpool captain off at halftime, allowing Thiago Alcantara to come on for his debut.
The new recruit from Bayern Munich slotted seamlessly into the Liverpool side, with his 75 successful passes more than any Chelsea player in the entire game, according to Opta.
“Even without training and, albeit against 10 men, he has done perfect play in that position because everything he did today was completely natural,” Klopp said.
The only blot on the Spain midfielder’s first appearance was bringing down in the penalty area former RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, another off-season arrival from the Bundesliga, but Jorginho’s penalty was saved by Alisson.
It is two wins out of two for Liverpool at the start of their title defense. Chelsea are already three points adrift.
In Sunday’s other matches, Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Southampton 5-2 at St Mary’s, Leicester City beat Burnley 4-2 at the King Power Stadium and Brighton & Hove Albion stunned Newcastle United 3-0 at St James’ Park.
Additional reporting by staff writer
KEY GOAL: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei is now free to focus on taking her fourth doubles title of the year with Barbora Strycova; they are due to face Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya Taiwanese No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei on Monday returned to the court for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the WTA Tour, falling to a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to US Open quarter-finalist Elise Mertens, who made a solid transition from the hard courts in New York to the clay at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. “I’m not sure how well I adapted, to be honest,” Mertens told the WTA Web site. “I just feel like I might still be struggling a little. It was also [Hsieh’s] first match of the week, so that was a bit of an
‘GREAT EVENING‘: In the women’s singles in Rome, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova advanced, while Rafael Nadal swept into the quarters in the men’s singles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Friday had to dig deep to advance to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. The top seeds, who did not drop a game in their opening match on the clay courts at the Foro Italico, battled to a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory over sixth seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Katerina Siniakova in 1 hour, 39 minutes. The reigning Wimbledon champions saved nine of 11 break points and converted three of eight, winning 56 percent of points on their second serve and sending down two aces
‘FUN TIME’: Denver’s Nikola Jokic said that his team would not accept that anyone else is better than them and the opposition need to play much better than they do Just about everyone had LA versus LA written in for the NBA’s Western Conference finals, but the resilient Denver Nuggets have crashed the party. Behind Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2009 to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 is scheduled to be played tomorrow. This was no ordinary road. The Nuggets fell behind 3-1 in their first-round series against the Utah Jazz before bouncing back with three straight victories. Then they went down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round before winning in Game 7
‘GREAT COMPETITOR’: Former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza was tested by American teenager Coco Gauff, before the Spaniard advanced in three sets Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Thursday cruised into the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia by handing their Japanese opponents a rare “double bagel,” a feat matched by US Open losing finalist Victoria Azarenka in the women’s singles. Top seeds Hsieh and Strycova took just 49 minutes to see off the challenge of Japanese duo Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya 6-0, 6-0 on the clay courts at the Foro Italico in Rome. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved both break points they faced and converted six of 14, winning 62 percent of their first