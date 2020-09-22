Davis’ late three downs Nuggets

AP, LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida





Anthony Davis has never been this deep in the playoffs, never had the chance to take such an important shot.

It is nothing new for the Los Angeles Lakers, though.

So when Davis’ three-pointer swished through the net as time expired on Sunday to give the Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals, coach Frank Vogel thought of a Laker who had done it before.

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, front right, blocks a shot by Michael Porter Jr of the Denver Nuggets, left, in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“That’s a shot Kobe Bryant would hit,” Vogel said. “To me, A.D. coming off, just flying to the wing like that, catch-and-shoot with the biggest game on the line of our season, nothing but net, it’s a Mamba shot.”

The Lakers were wearing their Black Mamba jerseys. They were codesigned by Bryant, their Hall of Fame guard who died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash.

Davis said wearing the jerseys that mean so much to the team made his winner feel even better.

“In the jersey we wore tonight, it just makes it even more special,” he said.

Davis finished with 31 points. He scored Los Angeles’ final 10 points and had 22 in the second half to help the Lakers avoid becoming the latest victims of a Denver comeback.

“Special moment for a special player. Happy to be a part of it,” said LeBron James, who had 26 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nuggets had trailed by as many as 16, but Nikola Jokic scored 11 straight Denver points down the stretch, including a basket that made it 103-102 with 20 seconds to play.

Alex Caruso then missed a three-pointer and Jamal Murray blocked Danny Green’s shot out of bounds with 2.1 seconds to play.

Rajon Rondo inbounded under the basket and found Davis curling toward the sideline, and the All-Star forward swished it to put the Lakers halfway to the NBA Finals.

Jokic said there was miscommunication on the final play, when it appeared center Mason Plumlee let Davis drift free believing there was going to be a switch. Jokic raced out to him, but too late.

“Great players make great shots and he did it, so he’s a really good player,” Jokic said.

Jokic had 30 points and nine assists, while Murray scored 25 points.

Game 3 is today.