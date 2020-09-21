HOCKEY
NHL season start still in air
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Saturday said he would not be surprised if the next NHL season begins after the tentatively planned Dec. 1 start date. In his annual pre-Stanley Cup Final news conference, Bettman said that there is still too much uncertainty to know what that season would look like. He would not address speculation about an all-Canadian division given the US-Canada border closure to nonessential travel. The focus would remain on the safety for players, coaches, staff and fans, Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said. “If there’s an option to consider, believe me, we’re considering it,” Bettman said. The league has repeatedly said that opening training camps on Nov. 17 and beginning the season on Dec. 1 were tentative targets. Bettman raised the possibility of the season starting later in December or in January. Asked about potentially not playing until the autumn of next year, Bettman said he anticipates a full, 82-game season and playoffs. “How and when we do that is something that we don’t all have enough information to make any decisions,” Bettman said. The US-Canada border is a significant issue and has more of an effect on the NHL than other pro sports leagues because it has seven teams in Canada and 24 in the US until Seattle is set to become the 32nd franchise next year. Canada did not allow MLB’s Blue Jays to play in Toronto this season because of cross-border travel.
RUGBY UNION
Southern Kings to liquidate
South African Rugby (SA Rugby) has placed the Southern Kings into voluntary liquidation because of debts of 55 million rands (US$3.37 million) and no chance of generating any income this year. The Kings, based in Port Elizabeth, were last month withdrawn from all competition due to their financial position following a failed takeover bid that forced SA Rugby and the Eastern Province Rugby Union to take control. “The hard fact is that the Kings are insolvent, with significant debts and zero assets and it would have been reckless of the board to continue to trade,” Eastern Province chairman Andre Rademan said in a statement.
BASEBALL
Tigers manager to retire
Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire on Saturday announced his retirement, bringing a sudden end to his three-season tenure with the Tigers and ending a 16-year MLB managerial career. The 62-year-old compiled 1,200 wins as a big-league manager, 46th in MLB history. Gardenhire said before Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians that he came to the decision suddenly. “The way I’ve been feeling since I had that bout of food poisoning in Minnesota and the stomach problems and the stress involved with this job, I told Al [Avila, Tigers’ general manager] I’ll step down right now,” said Gardenhire, who was treated for prostate cancer in 2017.
RUGBY UNION
Castres kicked out of Cup
Castres on Saturday were thrown out of the European Challenge Cup, 24 hours before their quarter-final in Leicester, because of four COVID-19 positives. The French club confirmed that three players and one manager tested positive before the team’s departure to England. The limit for a match to take place is three, said European Professional Club Rugby, the organizer of the competitions.
KEY GOAL: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei is now free to focus on taking her fourth doubles title of the year with Barbora Strycova; they are due to face Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya Taiwanese No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei on Monday returned to the court for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the WTA Tour, falling to a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to US Open quarter-finalist Elise Mertens, who made a solid transition from the hard courts in New York to the clay at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. “I’m not sure how well I adapted, to be honest,” Mertens told the WTA Web site. “I just feel like I might still be struggling a little. It was also [Hsieh’s] first match of the week, so that was a bit of an
‘GREAT EVENING‘: In the women’s singles in Rome, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova advanced, while Rafael Nadal swept into the quarters in the men’s singles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Friday had to dig deep to advance to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. The top seeds, who did not drop a game in their opening match on the clay courts at the Foro Italico, battled to a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory over sixth seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Katerina Siniakova in 1 hour, 39 minutes. The reigning Wimbledon champions saved nine of 11 break points and converted three of eight, winning 56 percent of points on their second serve and sending down two aces
‘FUN TIME’: Denver’s Nikola Jokic said that his team would not accept that anyone else is better than them and the opposition need to play much better than they do Just about everyone had LA versus LA written in for the NBA’s Western Conference finals, but the resilient Denver Nuggets have crashed the party. Behind Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2009 to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 is scheduled to be played tomorrow. This was no ordinary road. The Nuggets fell behind 3-1 in their first-round series against the Utah Jazz before bouncing back with three straight victories. Then they went down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round before winning in Game 7
Neymar on Sunday claimed that he had been the victim of racism as he was one of five players sent off in a mass brawl at the end of Olympique de Marseille’s 1-0 win over Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. PSG’s Brazilian star appeared to accuse Alvaro Gonzalez of calling him a “monkey” in a series of furious tweets after he was sent off in stoppage-time for slapping the Marseille defender on the back of the head. “Look at the racism. That’s why I hit him,” Neymar, who was returning from COVID-19 quarantine, said as he left the pitch. “The only regret I