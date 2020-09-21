SPORTS BRIEFS

HOCKEY

NHL season start still in air

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Saturday said he would not be surprised if the next NHL season begins after the tentatively planned Dec. 1 start date. In his annual pre-Stanley Cup Final news conference, Bettman said that there is still too much uncertainty to know what that season would look like. He would not address speculation about an all-Canadian division given the US-Canada border closure to nonessential travel. The focus would remain on the safety for players, coaches, staff and fans, Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said. “If there’s an option to consider, believe me, we’re considering it,” Bettman said. The league has repeatedly said that opening training camps on Nov. 17 and beginning the season on Dec. 1 were tentative targets. Bettman raised the possibility of the season starting later in December or in January. Asked about potentially not playing until the autumn of next year, Bettman said he anticipates a full, 82-game season and playoffs. “How and when we do that is something that we don’t all have enough information to make any decisions,” Bettman said. The US-Canada border is a significant issue and has more of an effect on the NHL than other pro sports leagues because it has seven teams in Canada and 24 in the US until Seattle is set to become the 32nd franchise next year. Canada did not allow MLB’s Blue Jays to play in Toronto this season because of cross-border travel.

RUGBY UNION

Southern Kings to liquidate

South African Rugby (SA Rugby) has placed the Southern Kings into voluntary liquidation because of debts of 55 million rands (US$3.37 million) and no chance of generating any income this year. The Kings, based in Port Elizabeth, were last month withdrawn from all competition due to their financial position following a failed takeover bid that forced SA Rugby and the Eastern Province Rugby Union to take control. “The hard fact is that the Kings are insolvent, with significant debts and zero assets and it would have been reckless of the board to continue to trade,” Eastern Province chairman Andre Rademan said in a statement.

BASEBALL

Tigers manager to retire

Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire on Saturday announced his retirement, bringing a sudden end to his three-season tenure with the Tigers and ending a 16-year MLB managerial career. The 62-year-old compiled 1,200 wins as a big-league manager, 46th in MLB history. Gardenhire said before Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians that he came to the decision suddenly. “The way I’ve been feeling since I had that bout of food poisoning in Minnesota and the stomach problems and the stress involved with this job, I told Al [Avila, Tigers’ general manager] I’ll step down right now,” said Gardenhire, who was treated for prostate cancer in 2017.

RUGBY UNION

Castres kicked out of Cup

Castres on Saturday were thrown out of the European Challenge Cup, 24 hours before their quarter-final in Leicester, because of four COVID-19 positives. The French club confirmed that three players and one manager tested positive before the team’s departure to England. The limit for a match to take place is three, said European Professional Club Rugby, the organizer of the competitions.