NY Yankees rally for ninth straight victory

AP, BOSTON





The New York Yankees’ bats arrived just in time on Friday to help extend their longest win streak of the season.

Gary Sanchez hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning, while D.J. LeMahieu had a go-ahead double in the 12th as the Yankees rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 for their ninth straight victory.

New York improved to 8-0 over their longtime rival this season. Dating to last year, the Yankees have won 11 in a row over the Red Sox, one short of their best streak ever against them.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack winds up during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners in San Diego on Friday. Photo: AP

“”I had absolute confidence we were going to find out a way back in this game,” LeMahieu said. “I feel like we’re playing like we should be playing. We’re all clicking.”

The victory moved the Yankees (30-21) just ahead of Minnesota (31-22) for the No. 4 seed and home field in the first round of the playoffs.

The fourth-seeded club are to host the No. 5 team in every game of the best-of-three series.

The New York Yankees’ Gary Sanchez, left, follows through on a solo home run in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez in Boston on Friday. Photo: AP

The Yankees won on a night in which sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were in the lineup together for the first time since Aug. 8 after recently returning from the injured list.

Sanchez said their returns came at the perfect time.

“They’re key pieces to our team,” he said through a translator. “When they are in the lineup they have certain energy and an intimidation factor.”

Jonathan Loaisiga (3-0) pitched three scoreless innings to get the victory in a game that ended well past midnight. Ryan Weber (1-3) took the loss.

PADRES 6, MARINERS 1

Manny Machado homered twice and drove in four runs, while Chris Paddack one-hit Seattle for six shutout innings as the Padres beat the Mariners to reduce their magic number to 2 for their first playoff berth since winning the National League West in 2006.

They have already clinched their first winning season since 2010.

The Mariners’ loss helped the Oakland Athletics clinch their third straight playoff berth.

ANGELS 6, RANGERS 2

Albert Pujols hit two homers and moved into sole possession of fifth place on the major league career home run list, leading the Los Angeles Angels against the Texas Rangers in the opener of a four-game series in Anaheim, California.

Pujols hit a line drive over the left field fence in the fifth inning off Wes Benjamin (1-1) for the 661st home run of his career, moving him past Willie Mays on the all-time list.

ATHLETICS 6, GIANTS 0

Oakland clinched their third consecutive trip to the post-season, riding Matt Olson’s three-run homer and right-hander Chris Bassitt’s strong pitching to blank visiting San Francisco in the opener of a three-game series.

The win, coupled with third-place Seattle’s loss to San Diego, assured the American League West-leading A’s will finish no worse than second in the division.

PHILLIES, BLUE JAYS

Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and Zach Eflin tossed a seven-inning complete-game shutout to lead Philadelphia past Toronto 7-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

In the second game, Rafael Marchan homered, singled and drove in three runs as Philadelphia rallied to an 8-7 win

REDS 7, WHITE SOX 1

Jesse Winker’s three-run homer highlighted a five-run third inning, and the surging Cincinnati extended their season-high winning streak to six games with a win over Chicago.

ORIOLES 1, RAYS 2

Nate Lowe and Brandon Lowe each contributed RBI singles as Tampa Bay got strong pitching from starter Tyler Glasnow and four relievers to clip hosts Baltimore.

NATIONALS, MARLINS

Erick Fedde pitched six scoreless innings and Washington figured out Miami starter Sixto Sanchez as the Nationals won 5-0 in the opening game of a doubleheader.

In the second game, Brian Anderson homered three times and drove in seven runs as Miami salvaged a split with a 14-3 trouncing.

BREWERS 9, ROYALS 5

Jacob Nottingham smacked his first career grand slam and Orlando Arcia belted a three-run shot to power Milwaukee to a victory over visiting Kansas City.

INDIANS 1, TIGERS 0

Zach Plesac tied a career high with 11 strikeouts, while Delino DeShields tripled and scored the game’s only run as Cleveland edged hosts Detroit.

CARDINALS, PIRATES

Kolten Wong and Tyler O’Neill hit home runs to help visiting St Louis defeat Pittsburgh 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader.

In the second game, Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer in a six-run sixth inning filled with Pittsburgh mistakes as St Louis won 7-2.

ROCKIES 6, DODGERS 15

Cody Bellinger homered and had three hits, while Mookie Betts also went deep and added a triple as Los Angeles beat Colorado in Denver.

METS 2, BRAVES 15

Ozzie Albies hit two of Atlanta’s six home runs as the Braves ripped hosts New York.

ASTROS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 6

Kole Calhoun recorded his second multi-homer game of the week to support a quality start from Zac Gallen as Arizona rallied past hosts Houston.

Additional reporting by Reuters