Everton crush West Bromwich Albion in Premier League

AFP, LONDON





Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a hat-trick and James Rodriguez bagged his first Premier League goal as Everton crushed 10-man West Bromwich Albion 5-2 yesterday to extend their perfect start to the season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side fell behind to Grady Diangana’s early goal at Goodison Park, but Calvert-Lewin equalized and James put them ahead before West Brom imploded.

Kieran Gibbs was dismissed for pushing James in the face at the end of the first half.

Then Albion boss Slaven Bilic was sent to the stands after storming onto the pitch for a furious rant at referee Mike Dean.

Matheus Pereira equalized for Albion after the interval, but Michael Keane restored Everton’s lead and Calvert-Lewin sealed the points with his second and third goals.

At 23, Calvert-Lewin is the youngest Englishman to score a Premier League hat-trick for Everton.