Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic on Thursday retained his lead on compatriot Tadej Pogacar atop the Tour de France standings after stage 18, as British team Ineos Grenadiers claimed a one-two finish.
After Ineos withdrew team leader Egan Bernal on Wednesday, Michal Kwiatkowski won the stage and his teammate Richard Carapaz took the King of the Mountains jersey after the pair crossed the finish line two minutes ahead of the peloton.
“I had the best legs ever, the way we rode together with Richard was just incredible,” Polish rider Kwiatkowski said. “When Egan left the race he was very sad, but wished us well, and now we have this wonderful day. That’s the Tour de France.”
Photo: Reuters
Giro d’Italia champion Carapaz has been a revelation over the three Alpine stages that culminated with the Ineos-led escape, as the Ecuadoran relentlessly attacked, picking up climbing points to take the polka dot jersey.
Although Carapaz is just two points ahead of the 21-year-old Pogacar in the mountains classification, with the form he is showing he could hold on to the jersey all the way to Paris.
“We will do everything we can, we have much to think about,” Carapaz said after the double act saved face for the British team, who won the previous five editions.
Carapaz must now better the Slovenian over one remaining small climb and today’s time trial featuring the Planches des Belles Filles, adding further drama and a possible twist to a lively Tour de France finale.
Carapaz was drafted into the race at the last minute. He fell on the first stage in a deluge in Nice and is only now finding his form.
Carapaz and Kwiatkowski were clearly brimming with joy over the fruits of their partnership, which will have brought some relief for Ineos team principal Dave Brailsford.
“Adapting quickly to change is one of the main keys of success,” Brailsford said ahead of the Tour.
“We worked so hard since we changed our objectives,” Kwiatkowski said, fighting back tears.
In the race for the yellow jersey, only today’s individual time trial presents a chance for second-placed Pogacar to stage a coup.
Roglic leads Pogacar by 57 seconds, with yesterday’s stage 19 and the culminating run up the Champs-Elysees tomorrow both set to be decided in a mass bunch sprint.
As they celebrated Naomi Osaka’s victory in the final of the US Open in New York City’s Flushing Meadows on Saturday, Tokyoites were eager to embrace their heroines’ stand against racial injustice. Osaka, who won her third Grand Slam title with a victory over Victoria Azarenka, has used her platform to support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, wearing a mask bearing the name of a different African American before each of her seven matches in the championship. She had donned masks bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Philando Castile. On Saturday, she walked
KEY GOAL: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei is now free to focus on taking her fourth doubles title of the year with Barbora Strycova; they are due to face Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya Taiwanese No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei on Monday returned to the court for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the WTA Tour, falling to a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to US Open quarter-finalist Elise Mertens, who made a solid transition from the hard courts in New York to the clay at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. “I’m not sure how well I adapted, to be honest,” Mertens told the WTA Web site. “I just feel like I might still be struggling a little. It was also [Hsieh’s] first match of the week, so that was a bit of an
THOROUGH THRASHING: Hualien City beat Taichung Blue Whale 2-1, ending their three-year winning streak with one round of matches left and eight points to spare Hualien City on Saturday clinched this year’s Taiwan Mulan Football League title with one game to spare, by beating Taichung Blue Whale 2-1 at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City. Hualien City have scored 38 points this season. Blue Whale are second on the scoreboard with 30 points, while Taipei Bravo are third with 23 points. One final round of matches is to be played on Saturday. It is the fourth league trophy for Hualien City, and ends Blue Whale’s three-year winning streak. Hualien had won the title from 2014 to 2016. Both teams defended well, leaving few chances in front
‘FUN TIME’: Denver’s Nikola Jokic said that his team would not accept that anyone else is better than them and the opposition need to play much better than they do Just about everyone had LA versus LA written in for the NBA’s Western Conference finals, but the resilient Denver Nuggets have crashed the party. Behind Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2009 to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 is scheduled to be played tomorrow. This was no ordinary road. The Nuggets fell behind 3-1 in their first-round series against the Utah Jazz before bouncing back with three straight victories. Then they went down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round before winning in Game 7