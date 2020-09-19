Down by 14 in Game 1, the Miami Heat found a way.
Down by 17 in Game 2, they did it again.
After making the Boston Celtics lose another big lead on the court — as well as their cool in the locker room — the unheralded Heat are two wins away from the NBA Finals.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Goran Dragic on Thursday scored 25 points and Bam Adebayo led a big third-quarter rally to finish with 21, as the Heat pulled off another comeback to beat the Celtics 106-101 and take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
“We got grit,” Adebayo said. “That’s about all I can tell you. We got grit, man.”
Duncan Robinson scored 18 points, Jimmy Butler had 14, Jae Crowder 12 and Tyler Herro 11.
The Heat were down by 17 in the second quarter and trailed by 13 at halftime.
They had been 0-21 in playoff games when trailing by at least that many at the half. They are 1-21 now, and two wins away from their first NBA Finals since 2014 — and the team said that the 17-point comeback matched the biggest in Heat post-season history.
“We like to make it hard on ourselves,” Butler said. “We like being down double digits and being the comeback kids.”
Kemba Walker had 23 points for Boston, which got 21 apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
Brown missed a corner three-pointer that would have tied it with 15 seconds left. Butler sealed it with two free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining.
The Celtics had a loud, animated conversation in their locker room after the game, the walls unable to hold in the sound. They tried to downplay whatever was happening.
“It was nothing,” Walker said. “It was nothing.”
“We’re frustrated, but that’s team sports. Not supposed to be happy we’re down 0-2, but that’s nothing out of the ordinary. Just talking about the game. It’s cool,” Tatum added.
Dragic — playing on the third anniversary of his fondest basketball moment, when he led Slovenia to the EuroBasket Championship — scored nine points in the fourth quarter.
“Feels exactly the same,” Dragic said, when asked to compare Slovenia’s golden moment to the Heat win. “A great day.”
The Heat took a 2-0 series lead for the 11th time in coach Erik Spoelstra’s tenure. They have won all previous 10 series.
Game 3 is today.
Miami outscored Boston 37-17 in the third quarter, with Adebayo outshooting and nearly outscoring the Celtics by himself.
Boston went four for 12 from the floor in the quarter, while Adebayo went seven for eight on his way to a 15-point period and the Heat led 84-77 when it was over.
“We pulled apart and we didn’t play well, and they did a good job,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “We’re not beating this team if we’re not completely connected on both ends of the court. So, got to get back to being that, which we’ve been at times, but right now they’re a better team. We’re going to have to fight to get back in this series.”
They showed some fight in the fourth.
The Celtics went on a 15-2 run, silencing the Heat for nearly seven minutes and going up 94-89 on a three-pointer by Walker with 4 minutes, 25 seconds left. That only set the stage for another Heat rally: Miami finished the game on a 17-7 run.
“Team effort,” Butler said.
