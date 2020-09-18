Catcher Will Smith on Wednesday drove in three runs, while A.J. Pollock and Chris Taylor hit solo homers as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Padres 7-5 in the rubber match of a three-game series.
The win increased the 35-15 Dodgers’ edge on the Padres (32-19) to 3-1/2 games in the National League West and gave Los Angeles a 6-4 edge in the season series.
The Dodgers, who became the first team in the majors to clinch a berth in the expanded playoffs, scored runs against five of the Padres’ nine pitchers.
Left-handed reliever Adam Kolarek (3-1) earned the win by keeping the Padres scoreless for two of his three innings, while right-hander Dustin May entered the game in the third inning and held them to three runs (one earned) on three hits over 5-1/3 innings.
Pollock gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with his 11th homer of the season in the second inning off Padres starter and loser Adrian Morejon (2-1).
The Padres tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Wil Myers opened the inning with a double off “opener” Brusdar Graterol and scored on Jason Castro’s double off Kolarek.
The Dodgers took the lead for good in the third inning, which opened with Gavin Lux reaching on an error by second baseman Jake Cronenworth.
Max Muncy broke the tie with a double off Joey Lucchesi and Smith followed with a RBI, infield single to make it 3-1.
The Dodgers broke it open with three runs in the fifth. Mookie Betts opened the inning with his second hit, then stole his third base of the game.
After Luis Perdomo walked Justin Turner, Tim Hill entered the game and struck out Muncy, but Smith followed with a two-run double and scored on Cody Bellinger’s single.
Taylor scored the Dodgers final run with a homer off Garrett Richards leading off the sixth inning, making it 7-1.
Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer off May with two out in the seventh inning.
Mitch Moreland had reached on an error to open the inning. Machado hit his 14th homer of the season off May with one out in the eighth inning.
Profar added a RBI single in the ninth inning off Pedro Baez, who was credited with the save.
Also on Wednesday, it was:
‧ Yankees 13, Blue Jays 2
‧ Cardinals 4, Brewers 2 (1st)
‧ Brewers 6, Cardinals 0 (2nd)
‧ Cubs 3, Indians 2
‧ Rangers 1, Astros 0
‧ Nationals 4, Rays 2
‧ Athletics 3, Rockies 1
‧ Reds 1, Pirates 0
‧ Orioles 5, Braves 1
‧ Royals 4, Tigers 0
‧ Marlins 8, Red Sox 4
‧ Mets 5, Phillies 4
‧ Twins 5, White Sox 1
‧ Giants 9, Mariners 3
‧ Diamondbacks 9, Angels 6
As they celebrated Naomi Osaka’s victory in the final of the US Open in New York City’s Flushing Meadows on Saturday, Tokyoites were eager to embrace their heroines’ stand against racial injustice. Osaka, who won her third Grand Slam title with a victory over Victoria Azarenka, has used her platform to support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, wearing a mask bearing the name of a different African American before each of her seven matches in the championship. She had donned masks bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Philando Castile. On Saturday, she walked
KEY GOAL: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei is now free to focus on taking her fourth doubles title of the year with Barbora Strycova; they are due to face Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya Taiwanese No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei on Monday returned to the court for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the WTA Tour, falling to a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to US Open quarter-finalist Elise Mertens, who made a solid transition from the hard courts in New York to the clay at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome. “I’m not sure how well I adapted, to be honest,” Mertens told the WTA Web site. “I just feel like I might still be struggling a little. It was also [Hsieh’s] first match of the week, so that was a bit of an
THOROUGH THRASHING: Hualien City beat Taichung Blue Whale 2-1, ending their three-year winning streak with one round of matches left and eight points to spare Hualien City on Saturday clinched this year’s Taiwan Mulan Football League title with one game to spare, by beating Taichung Blue Whale 2-1 at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City. Hualien City have scored 38 points this season. Blue Whale are second on the scoreboard with 30 points, while Taipei Bravo are third with 23 points. One final round of matches is to be played on Saturday. It is the fourth league trophy for Hualien City, and ends Blue Whale’s three-year winning streak. Hualien had won the title from 2014 to 2016. Both teams defended well, leaving few chances in front
‘FUN TIME’: Denver’s Nikola Jokic said that his team would not accept that anyone else is better than them and the opposition need to play much better than they do Just about everyone had LA versus LA written in for the NBA’s Western Conference finals, but the resilient Denver Nuggets have crashed the party. Behind Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2009 to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 is scheduled to be played tomorrow. This was no ordinary road. The Nuggets fell behind 3-1 in their first-round series against the Utah Jazz before bouncing back with three straight victories. Then they went down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round before winning in Game 7