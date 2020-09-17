SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CYCLING

Bernal withdraws from Tour

Last year’s winner Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France, his Ineos team said yesterday, after the young Colombian fell out of contention and complained of back trouble. “This is obviously not how I wanted my Tour de France to end, but I agree that it is the right decision for me in the circumstances,” Bernal said in a team statement. Jumbo rider Primoz Roglic leads the Tour from fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar ahead of stage 17.

RUGBY UNION

Coles undaunted by schedule

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles yesterday said that he has no concerns about heading to Australia for more than two months for the Rugby Championship, joking that he could use the time away from his three children. The All Blacks are to head to Australia for the Nov. 7 to Dec. 12 southern hemisphere competition after two Bledisloe Cup Tests against the Wallabies in New Zealand next month. Biosecurity protocols mean players are to be away from their families for about nine weeks. “I’ve got three kids, I’ll be on that first plane out of here,” Coles told reporters in Wellington while laughing. “It’s our job and we’ve got to go over there, and playing for the black jersey sometimes takes a little bit of sacrifice.”

SOCCER

Old player sent off

Montpellier HSC captain Vitorino Hilton became the oldest player in a Ligue 1 match since 1956 when the 43-year-old lined up against Olympique Lyonnais on Tuesday, but the Brazilian defender almost had his day ruined by a red card late on. According to Opta statistics, he is the oldest player to feature in the French top flight since former France striker Roger Courtois played for Troyes AC at the age of 44. Hilton received a yellow card in the 71st minute then a red 10 minutes later after conceding a penalty with Montpellier leading 2-0. Lyon substitute Memphis Depay converted from the spot, but Hilton’s side held on for the win.

BASEBALL

Cubs beat the Indians

Willson Contreras and Cameron Maybin were plunked by consecutive pitches from Cleveland reliever Nick Wittgren in the ninth inning, forcing home the winning run as the Chicago Cubs beat the Indians 6-5 on Tuesday. Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor hit a tying, two-run homer in the top of the ninth. Oliver Perez (1-1) allowed a one-out walk to Kris Bryant in the bottom of the inning. Anthony Rizzo followed with a single that advanced Bryant to third. Wittgren drilled Contreras with a 1-1 fastball then hit Maybin with a bases-loaded changeup. Wittgren said he tried to induce a groundball for a potential double play. “Last pitch, changeup, I was just trying to throw it middle to going into him, so then he gets on top of it and rolls it over and then we have a chance for the double. Obviously I just let it go way too soon,” Wittgren said. In other games, the Diamondbacks beat the Angels 9-8, the Padres lost 3-1 to the Dodgers, the White Sox defeated the Twins 6-2, the Rays downed the Nationals 6-1, the Yankees trounced the Blue Jays 20-6, the Red Sox beat the Marlins 2-0. the Rockies downed the Athletics 3-1, the Astros beat the Rangers 4-1, the Reds bested the Pirates 4-1, the Brewers thrashed the Cardinals 18-3, the Phillies defeated the Mets 4-1, the Tigers blanked the Royals 6-0 and the Braves beat the Orioles 5-1.