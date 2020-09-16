BASKETBALL
Jeremy Lin leaving Beijing
Jeremy Lin yesterday said that he is leaving the Beijing Ducks after one season in China and wants to return to the NBA, where he sparked the “Linsanity” craze of 2012. The 32-year-old guard, who as a Toronto Raptors player last year became the first Asian-American to win an NBA championship, signed for Beijing as an unrestricted free agent last year. Lin helped Beijing reach the semi-finals of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league. “This decision has really been the hardest in my life,” Lin, who has complained about the rough-house treatment he received in the CBA, told his 7 million followers in a video on Sina Weibo. “In the end, although Shougang [the Ducks] has treated me incredibly well ... I feel that I still have NBA dreams... Why was this decision so difficult? Yesterday, when I shared this with my family and friends, when I told them I would have to leave China, I cried.”
SWIMMING
Nantou event going ahead
The annual Sun Moon Lake International Swimming Carnival in Nantou County is to be held on Sept. 27 as scheduled, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the county government announced yesterday, adding that it would cooperate with the Centers for Disease Control and the Sport Administration. All participants would be required to carry at least two surgical masks with them and maintain social distancing, and would also be required to provide identification, the county government said. Swimmers would need to wear a mask from when they report to the reception center until they enter the water, it said. During the swim, they would need to keep their masks in a waterproof bag, and put one on again when they complete the swim, it added.
SOCCER
Messi named top earner
Lionel Messi was denied a potentially money-spinning move away from Barcelona this month after a contract dispute, but the Argentine maestro remains the world’s richest soccer player. A list compiled by Forbes showed that Messi’s total earnings this year are US$126 million — US$92 million from his salary and US$34 million in endorsements. Not surprisingly Cristiano Ronaldo came in second, although his earnings of US$117 million are likely to soften the blow for the Juventus forward, as will his status as the most followed soccer player in the world on social media.
RUGBY UNION
Bledisloe Tests decided
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed the All Blacks are to host Australia for two Bledisloe Cup Tests next month after officials relaxed COVID-19 quarantine rules to ensure the series went ahead. The Bledisloe Tests would take place in Wellington on Oct. 11 and Auckland on Oct. 18, NZR said. Wallabies coach Dave Rennie had raised concerns that rules preventing his squad training together while undergoing two weeks’ quarantine in New Zealand would leave them underprepared for a clash against the All Blacks, but New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that health authorities had agreed to amend the rules so the full squad could train together six days into the quarantine period. “Everyone’s pulling out all stops to make it work,” she told Radio New Zealand.
As they celebrated Naomi Osaka’s victory in the final of the US Open in New York City’s Flushing Meadows on Saturday, Tokyoites were eager to embrace their heroines’ stand against racial injustice. Osaka, who won her third Grand Slam title with a victory over Victoria Azarenka, has used her platform to support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, wearing a mask bearing the name of a different African American before each of her seven matches in the championship. She had donned masks bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Philando Castile. On Saturday, she walked
Naomi Osaka brought seven masks to the US Open to highlight racial injustice and based on her showing in Tuesday’s quarter-final match, Flushing Meadows looks destined to see them all. Before her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Shelby Rogers, the former champion unveiled the fifth mask, emblazoned with the name of George Floyd, the black American who died in police custody in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two more remain in Osaka’s kit bag for the semi-final against Jenny Brady of the US and potentially her second US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. “I just have a feeling,” she told ESPN, explaining
THOROUGH THRASHING: Hualien City beat Taichung Blue Whale 2-1, ending their three-year winning streak with one round of matches left and eight points to spare Hualien City on Saturday clinched this year’s Taiwan Mulan Football League title with one game to spare, by beating Taichung Blue Whale 2-1 at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City. Hualien City have scored 38 points this season. Blue Whale are second on the scoreboard with 30 points, while Taipei Bravo are third with 23 points. One final round of matches is to be played on Saturday. It is the fourth league trophy for Hualien City, and ends Blue Whale’s three-year winning streak. Hualien had won the title from 2014 to 2016. Both teams defended well, leaving few chances in front
REJUVENATION: The Belarusian is bidding to become only the fourth woman to win a Grand Slam singles after having a child when she takes on Naomi Osaka Victoria Azarenka on Thursday came from a set down to stun record-chasing Serena Williams and set up a US Open final against Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Azarenka recovered from a 6-1 hammering in the first set to win the next two 6-3, 6-3 and schedule her first Grand Slam final appearance in seven years. The former world No. 1 is enjoying a remarkable renaissance in New York that the Belarusian credits to finding humility, following several years disrupted by injury and a custody battle over her son. “I think when you’re coming up from kind of nothing, then you become a No. 1 player