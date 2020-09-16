SPORTS BRIEFS

BASKETBALL

Jeremy Lin leaving Beijing

Jeremy Lin yesterday said that he is leaving the Beijing Ducks after one season in China and wants to return to the NBA, where he sparked the “Linsanity” craze of 2012. The 32-year-old guard, who as a Toronto Raptors player last year became the first Asian-American to win an NBA championship, signed for Beijing as an unrestricted free agent last year. Lin helped Beijing reach the semi-finals of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league. “This decision has really been the hardest in my life,” Lin, who has complained about the rough-house treatment he received in the CBA, told his 7 million followers in a video on Sina Weibo. “In the end, although Shougang [the Ducks] has treated me incredibly well ... I feel that I still have NBA dreams... Why was this decision so difficult? Yesterday, when I shared this with my family and friends, when I told them I would have to leave China, I cried.”

SWIMMING

Nantou event going ahead

The annual Sun Moon Lake International Swimming Carnival in Nantou County is to be held on Sept. 27 as scheduled, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the county government announced yesterday, adding that it would cooperate with the Centers for Disease Control and the Sport Administration. All participants would be required to carry at least two surgical masks with them and maintain social distancing, and would also be required to provide identification, the county government said. Swimmers would need to wear a mask from when they report to the reception center until they enter the water, it said. During the swim, they would need to keep their masks in a waterproof bag, and put one on again when they complete the swim, it added.

SOCCER

Messi named top earner

Lionel Messi was denied a potentially money-spinning move away from Barcelona this month after a contract dispute, but the Argentine maestro remains the world’s richest soccer player. A list compiled by Forbes showed that Messi’s total earnings this year are US$126 million — US$92 million from his salary and US$34 million in endorsements. Not surprisingly Cristiano Ronaldo came in second, although his earnings of US$117 million are likely to soften the blow for the Juventus forward, as will his status as the most followed soccer player in the world on social media.

RUGBY UNION

Bledisloe Tests decided

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed the All Blacks are to host Australia for two Bledisloe Cup Tests next month after officials relaxed COVID-19 quarantine rules to ensure the series went ahead. The Bledisloe Tests would take place in Wellington on Oct. 11 and Auckland on Oct. 18, NZR said. Wallabies coach Dave Rennie had raised concerns that rules preventing his squad training together while undergoing two weeks’ quarantine in New Zealand would leave them underprepared for a clash against the All Blacks, but New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that health authorities had agreed to amend the rules so the full squad could train together six days into the quarantine period. “Everyone’s pulling out all stops to make it work,” she told Radio New Zealand.