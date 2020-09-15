Everton can shake up top six: Ancelotti

AFP, LONDON





Carlo Ancelotti on Sunday said his belief that Everton would compete with the Premier League’s top six this season was justified after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s towering header earned their first win over Tottenham Hotspur since 2012 with a 1-0 victory.

Ancelotti has been heavily backed with the signings of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan, and the Toffees looked a much-improved side on the one that finished 12th last season as they were thoroughly deserving winners in London.

“We showed we can compete, which is the most important message, that we can compete if the spirit is good, if the attitude is good,” Ancelotti said. “I said before the game our target was to fight for the European places. The first game was good, we have to see the second game and the third game, so we have to wait a little bit, but I have a lot of confidence. I had before this game and I have more confidence now, but we have to be focused.”

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, top, scores against Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Spurs are also hoping for an upturn in Jose Mourinho’s first full season in charge, but the hosts looked short on ideas.

“I didn’t like my team,” said Mourinho, who complained about the free-kick leading to Everton’s goal and his players’ lack of preparation. “After their goal we were poor. We were not physically strong, there was no intensity. The team lacks physical condition.”