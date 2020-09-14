Leeds United waited 16 years to get back into the English Premier League to compete with the best, and while they suffered a 4-3 loss to Liverpool, it was clear from Saturday’s showing that coach Marcelo Bielsa’s side are an exciting addition to the top flight.
The promoted club came back three times to equalize against the champions, they enjoyed the majority of possession and played with a relentless verve and energy, without the slightest hint of stage fright.
The only pity was that this pulsating encounter took place, like every other game this weekend, in an empty stadium — this was exactly the kind of clash that would have had Anfield on its feet.
Photo: EPA-EFE
It can often come across as patronizing when a winning manager praises defeated opponents, but Juergen Klopp’s post-match comments were a sincere appreciation of Leeds’ approach to the game.
“Leeds are special,” Klopp said. “I congratulated every one of their team, what a team they are. Unbelievable. I will watch them quite often during the season.”
Beilsa’s side defended with a deep line, but while other teams who have adopted that approach at Anfield have bunkered down for a long day of defending, Leeds took the game to Liverpool.
It is an approach that stretches the field, creating open areas in midfield, which can be very risky against a team of Liverpool’s quality.
It worked, for the most part, because Leeds covered so much ground with their impressive work rate, and because they had the skill and organization to move the ball swiftly through the lines.
“I said before the game, we will all struggle against them, 100 percent, because the way they play is just uncomfortable. It is different to all the other teams,” Klopp said.
It was an approach that worked — forcing Liverpool away from their usual tactic of a high-press and leaving them needing to operate deeper.
While Leeds ultimately paid the price for defensive errors, there were some excellent performances from a team making their bow in the top flight.
Full-back Luke Ayling powered up and down the right flank and Polish international Mateusz Klich added a well-taken goal to an outstanding all-round midfield display.
Jack Harrison’s brilliant solo goal capped an excellent performance of inventiveness combined with aggressive pressing that epitomized Leeds’ approach.
