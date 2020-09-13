Brock Nelson scored the eventual game winner as the New York Islanders avoided falling into a huge hole on Friday in their Eastern Conference final series by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 in Edmonton, Alberta.
Forward Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and an assist apiece for the Islanders, who cut the Lightning’s lead in the best-of-seven NHL Stanley Cup Playoff series to 2-1.
“This is a big win for us after being down 2-0 in the series,” Canada’s Beauvillier said. “We need to play the Islanders’ way, be relentless, physical and work hard at both ends of the ice.”
Photo: AFP
Game 4 is today in Edmonton.
Nelson scored the tie-breaking goal with 3 minutes, 25 seconds left in the third period, as New York squandered a 3-1 lead, but managed to pull out the victory with two late goals.
Nelson picked off a Ryan McDonagh clearing pass to begin a play that ended with Nelson taking a pass from Beauvillier and firing a shot past Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau capped the scoring by wristing a shot into an empty net with just 36 seconds remaining, despite being hounded by Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov.
Pageau was poked and prodded as he drove the empty net and then slashed by Kucherov as he scored. He turned to fight Kucherov, which set off a skirmish near the Lightning net involving all of the skaters for both teams.
The Islanders’ Matt Martin and Tampa Bay’s Barclay Goodrow then fought immediately after the face-off, with Martin getting the upper hand.
Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech also scored and goaltender Semyon Varlamov stopped 34 shots for the Islanders in the NHL’s quarantine bubble.
Mikhail Sergachev, Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.
Tampa are trying to reach their first Stanley Cup final since 2015.
New York bounced back from a heartbreaking loss in Game 2 when forward Kucherov scored the tiebreaking goal with eight seconds left to give the Lightning a 2-1 victory.
Tampa had to play without right winger Alex Killorn, who was suspended for an illegal hit that sent Nelson crashing into the boards in Game 2.
‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament. The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat. The official cried out and
THE BUBBLE BLUES: No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were pulled from the doubles competition after health authorities ordered Mladenovic to quarantine Serena Williams on Saturday progressed to the US Open last 16 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered that the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over COVID-19 fears. Williams, chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” Williams said. With spectators barred from
Naomi Osaka brought seven masks to the US Open to highlight racial injustice and based on her showing in Tuesday’s quarter-final match, Flushing Meadows looks destined to see them all. Before her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Shelby Rogers, the former champion unveiled the fifth mask, emblazoned with the name of George Floyd, the black American who died in police custody in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two more remain in Osaka’s kit bag for the semi-final against Jenny Brady of the US and potentially her second US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. “I just have a feeling,” she told ESPN, explaining
REJUVENATION: The Belarusian is bidding to become only the fourth woman to win a Grand Slam singles after having a child when she takes on Naomi Osaka Victoria Azarenka on Thursday came from a set down to stun record-chasing Serena Williams and set up a US Open final against Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Azarenka recovered from a 6-1 hammering in the first set to win the next two 6-3, 6-3 and schedule her first Grand Slam final appearance in seven years. The former world No. 1 is enjoying a remarkable renaissance in New York that the Belarusian credits to finding humility, following several years disrupted by injury and a custody battle over her son. “I think when you’re coming up from kind of nothing, then you become a No. 1 player