Blackmon slam leads Rockies to 8-4 win over Angels

AP, DENVER, Colorado





Charlie Blackmon hit a two-out grand slam that capped a five-run rally in the ninth inning on Friday and lifted the Colorado Rockies over the Los Angeles Angels 8-4.

Blackmon hammered Jose Quijada’s fastball on a 3-1 count over the wall in right-center field to give Colorado its second walk-off grand slam in franchise history.

Blackmon is fifth in the National League (NL) with a .331 batting average, but was 7 of 31 in September before hitting his second grand slam of the season and third of his career.

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story attempts to get a Los Angeles Angels runner out at second in their MLB game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on Friday. Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY

“I really just needed to not make an out. I wasn’t trying to hit for extra bases or swing hard. I wanted to make sure that what I swung at was in the zone,” Blackmon said. “He fell behind in the count and had to throw it over the middle of the plate.”

Ryan McMahon’s solo home run off Ty Buttrey with one out in the Rockies’ ninth inning made leveled the score at 4-4.

Josh Fuentes then doubled to right-center field and Daniel Murphy was intentionally walked, bringing on Quijada.

The Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon, center, celebrates a grand slam against the Los Angeles Angels with teammates in their MLB game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on Friday. Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY

“I felt like after I swung on that fastball, he was going to come at me with a change-up and I was ready,” said McMahon, who hit his seventh homer.

After Trevor Story walked with two outs to load the bases, Blackmon connected.

It was Los Angeles’ league-high 13th blown save of the season.

“It’s a frustrating part of our season. We’ve been in this position often and haven’t been able to close games,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

Blackmon finished with five RBIs, while Story had two hits and three RBIs for the Rockies, who are in the chase for the NL’s final post-season spot. They are 1-1/2 games behind San Francisco with 15 days remaining in the regular season.

Jared Walsh and Anthony Bemboom homered for the Angels, while Walsh and Mike Trout each had two hits and Bemboom hit a high drive down the right-field line for his second home run of the season. Walsh tied it at 3-3 to lead off the eighth inning with a drive to right-center field.

The Angels jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

A throwing error by shortstop Story to second on Anthony Rendon’s infield single allowed Walsh to score the first run before Justin Upton’s RBI single extended the lead.

Story got an RBI double after miscommunication between Trout and Taylor Ward in right-center field, but Blackmon evened it with a sacrifice fly.

Colorado took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Raimel Tapia reached on a two-out single and scored on Story’s triple to right field.

Ward looked like he was going to be able to make a play at the wall, but he banged into it before getting his glove up and the ball bounced off the 14-foot-high manual scoreboard.

“I like the way we played. Our guys stayed at it,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “There was an intensity that was present all night.”

