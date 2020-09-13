‘Macho and polluting’? Green mayors target Tour

AFP, GRENOBLE, France





The Tour de France has for more than a century been a beloved fixture of the French calendar, halted only by World War I and II, and going ahead this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a new generation of Green mayors — some freshly voted into office in June’s municipal elections where environmentalists scored major gains — has begun to ask the taboo-breaking question of whether the annual fiesta is such a good thing.

The debate was on Wednesday unleashed when Lyon Mayor Gregory Doucet, whose city is to host the Tour this weekend, described the event as “macho and polluting.”

Doucet said that he did not intend to bid for stages of the Tour in the future until the event had “shown that it can evolve.”

Lyon has spent about 600,000 euros (US$710,850) to host today’s stage finish in a move agreed by the previous city administration.

Doucet has said that it is “no longer acceptable” to host sporting events “whose first priority is not to consider their [environmental] footprint.”

For many in France, be they cycling fans or not, the race goes to the core of French identity with its long history, exciting mountain-top finishes and crowds of spectators who spend much of the day drinking wine and picnicking.

Even Doucet’s fellow party member and head of the wider Lyon region, Bruno Bernard, hailed the “magnificent” race as “part of our heritage,” even if more “eco-responsibility” is needed.

“In Lyon, with the new municipal team, the city will no longer be a place for celebration. The Tour de France is a first example,” said Doucet’s predecessor, former Lyon mayor Gerard Collomb, who was in office about 20 years.

“Let’s stop breaking what unites us,” said Xavier Bertrand, one of the most influential figures on the French right. “The Tour brings together French women and men of all origins.”

“It is our pride,” Bertrand added. “It is our heritage, a link between us.”

Eric Piolle, the Green mayor of Grenoble, a cycling-mad city that is welcoming the Tour again this year, agreed that the race has more work to do.

“The Tour has started to evolve,” he said. “But there are still areas for improvement, such as the image of women, the impact of greenhouse gas emissions and waste management. The mountain can get hurt when it goes past.”

An event for women, known as La Course and run by the same organizers, has existed since 2014, but it has generally been a one-day race, nothing near the scale of the men’s Tour.

The southwestern city of Bordeaux, run by the Greens’ Pierre Hurmic after about seven decades of right-wing rule, said that it still plans to be a candidate to host stages.

However, the city government said that it wants to see “a major gesture for the environment” by the Amaury Sport Organisation that runs the tour, saying that it would look at the number of vehicles and potential pollution levels when deciding.

Tour director Christian Prudhomme insisted that the race has no intention of going “where it is not wanted.”

“The Green mayors believe that we are not going far enough, not fast enough, but we are making progress,” he said, adding that all race organization vehicles are required to be hybrid vehicles.