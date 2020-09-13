Primoz Roglic on Friday extended his lead in the Tour de France as Daniel Martinez scored a first-stage win for Team Education First by triumphing in a titanic mountain battle.
Defending champion Egan Bernal dropped an additional 37 seconds on his two key rivals, the Slovenian pair of Roglic and Tadej Pogacar, over the final kilometer of the 191.5km 13th stage raced across the Cantal volcano chain.
Martinez came under extreme pressure for the stage win from fellow breakaway riders Maximilian Schachmann and Lennard Kamna, as the Team Bora-Hansgrohe pair broke for the winning line at 1,589m of altitude.
Photo: AFP
Gritting his teeth and pouring with sweat, the Colombian dug deep for a final kick that carried him to a last-gasp win.
“I managed to hold on and win with a late sprint,” said Martinez, who formed a heart with his fingers at the finish line.
Martinez won the key Tour de France warm-up, the Criterium du Dauphine, in August and also a stage on the Paris-Nice cycling race.
Photo: AFP
“I did well on those races, but winning a stage on the Tour is on another level,” the 24-year-old said.
Further down the hill as the race hit a 9 percent incline on the day’s sixth and final climb, Roglic and Pogacar managed to shake off an elite clique of riders in contention to win this year’s Tour.
Roglic enjoys a 44 second lead over 21-year-old Pogacar, who climbed to second, while Bernal dropped to third, 59 seconds off the yellow jersey.
“It was a Slovenian day. There’s two of us ahead of a few Colombians,” Roglic said. “There are great professionals in Slovenia in all kinds of sports. It’s a tough nation and we are all pushing each other. Looking at it from a distance, this Tour is not finished and [Bernal] is not finished, but I don’t want to bother myself worrying about other people.”
“When I saw that final climb, I thought: ‘Pffff, this is going to hurt.’ So I’m happy it all went my way,” Roglic added.
Defending champion Bernal appears to be under severe pressure from Roglic, who has a powerful climb team supporting him.
The director of Bernal’s Team Ineos, Benjamin Rasch, said that the 23-year-old is improving each day from a bad back and that Friday’s stage did not suit him.
“We will do better on the really tough stages,” Rasch said. “Of course he wants to win the tour. He’s a good leader and a good lad.”
Pogacar, two years younger than Bernal, reclaimed the white jersey for the best under-25s thanks to his Puy Mary climb.
“I gained time on everyone except Roglic on the last hill and, yes, we are both Slovenians, but we were not friends over those final kilometers,” said Pogacar, of UAE Team Emirates.
The Puy Mary proved to be something of a Tour de France femme fatale for two of the host nation’s top hopes.
Romain Bardet started the day in fourth, just 30 seconds off the lead, in a region where his grandmother lives, but his luck ran out with a heavy fall that subsequently forced him to quit with a concussion.
Bardet, who was King of the Mountains last year and has twice finished on the podium at the Tour, ended Friday’s stage 11th overall and three minutes off the pace after crashing alongside Bauke Mollema, who also retired, but with a fractured wrist.
“The fall was violent, downhill and I struggled all day,” said Bardet, who was France’s best hope of an overall winner after Thibaut Pinot’s dramatic stage-eight meltdown. “The medical examinations confirmed what I was expecting and I am unable to continue the race.”
The other remaining home hope, Guillaume Martin, faded on the penultimate climb. After starting in third place, he ended the day just below Bardet at 3 minutes, 14 seconds.
With no vehicles allowed on the Puy Mary climb, thousands of fans hiked to the summit to greet the riders on another day of blockbuster crowds.
Green jersey holder Sam Bennett and the experienced Peter Sagan renewed their struggle for sprint points on yesterday’s 194km run over five small hills between Clermont-Ferrand and Lyon.
