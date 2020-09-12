Chiefs begin title defense with win

AP, KANSAS CITY, Missouri





Just about the only thing that looked familiar about the NFL’s long-awaited return on Thursday was the sight of Patrick Mahomes effortlessly leading the Kansas City Chiefs up and down the field.

The Super Bowl Most Valuable Player threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score as the Chiefs began the defense of their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20 before a sparse crowd of about 17,000 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill each caught touchdown passes for the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, throws a pass against the Houston Texans in their NFL American Football Conference game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday. Photo: Denny Medley-USA Today

They have won 10 straight dating to last season. That run includes a come-from-behind 51-31 victory over the Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“I’m proud of our players, but I’m also proud of our fans. They came out there. They were loud,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who claimed he did not notice some booing from fans during a pregame moment of unity involving both teams.

“Obviously, our players, both sides of the ball and special teams, I thought they were solid,” Reid added. “For the first game there were some good things that were done, some great individual performances.”

Houston’s Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, but he was also under relentless pressure and was intercepted once. David Johnson provided the biggest bright spot for Houston, running for 77 yards and a score.

“There’s a lot to fix,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “It’s only one game. We have to improve pretty quickly, but it’s only one game. We have to get back to work pretty soon and fix these things.”

The US has changed dramatically in the seven months since the Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in Miami.

Within six weeks, the term COVID-19 had become a part of everyday life. The death of George Floyd at the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer touched off the Black Lives Matter movement, which in turn led to a summer of social unrest.

Against that backdrop came an NFL opener unlike any other — masks worn by everyone from fans to the coaching staff; a series of videos raising awareness of social justice initiatives and encouraging the public to vote; and ultimately both teams locking arms in a display of unity prior to the coin toss.

To the relief of many, kickoff finally brought some normalcy.

The Texans, who blew a 24-point lead against Kansas City in the playoffs, struck first when they marched 80 yards for a touchdown. The elusive Johnson finished it off by scampering 19 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

However, the red-hot Chiefs quickly overcame their slow start.

They tied it moments later when Mahomes threw a short touchdown pass to Kelce, then took the lead when they forced a quick punt and Mahomes found Watkins in the end zone.

Harrison Butker capped the first half by kicking a chip-shot field goal that sent the Chiefs to the locker room with a 17-7 lead.

Edwards-Helaire padded the lead in the third quarter. After ripping off an 11-yard gain early in the drive, he unleashed a stutter-step, before running 27 yards for another score.

“He’s just another weapon I have in this offense,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs put the game away when rookie L’Jarius Sneed picked off Watson’s jump ball in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

Mahomes was bailed out of a fourth-down interception by pass interference in the end zone, then he zipped a dart to Hill streaking across the field for a 31-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

“We just trust whatever coach Reid is dialing up,” said Kelce, who finished with six catches.

Watson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another touchdown later in the quarter to make the final score a bit more respectable.