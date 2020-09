Lakers down Rockets for 3-1 lead

AP, LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida





Anthony Davis was the biggest player on the floor and the Houston Rockets had no answers.

Davis on Thursday had 29 points and 12 rebounds, while LeBron James finished one assist shy of a triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers topped the Rockets 110-100 to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semi-final series.

James had 16 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who outrebounded the Rockets 52-26.

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, left, goes to the basket against the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference semi-final series in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: Kim Klement-USA Today

Alex Caruso scored 16 points, while Rajon Rondo had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers, who held on after frittering away most of a big second-half lead.

“Turnovers,” Davis said. “We had too many turnovers.”

That was one of the few complaints the Lakers could make after Game 4.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points and James Harden had 21 — on two-for-11 shooting — for the Rockets, who got 19 from Eric Gordon and 14 from Austin Rivers.

The scoring margins were massive: Houston got outscored by 62-24 points in the paint, 17-3 on second-chance points and 19-2 on fast-break points.

“We know we’re in a big hole now, but the next game is the game we’ve got to win,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We’ll go out and if we lay it on the line like the way we did in the fourth quarter, we’ll be fine.”

The Lakers were up by 23 midway through the fourth quarter, well on their way to a blowout victory. That is when Houston’s offense woke up.

Westbrook made a corner three-pointer with 3 minutes, 1 second left. Harden got a steal and a pair of free throws on the next possession as the Rockets put together a 18-2 run to get within 103-96.

The Lakers turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions during that stretch, giving Houston life.

“I think we did a good job getting more aggressive and that led to a lot more opportunities offensively,” Harden said.

Harden was asked why the Rockets were flat through three quarters.

“Good question,” Harden said. “There’s nothing we can do about it now.”

The Lakers, on their biggest possession of the night, went to Davis — who was guarded by Gordon, who is about 15cm shorter. It led to an easy score for Davis with 1:47 left, giving the Lakers some breathing room.

Caruso’s three-pointer off a pass from James with 34.6 seconds left made it 108-100, sealing the win.

“Obviously, we’ve got to be better,” James said. “We’ve got to close out games the right way.”

The Lakers won Game 3 by holding Houston to 38 points in the second half — and clamped down again in the first half of Game 4. It was 57-41 Lakers at halftime, meaning Houston had scored 79 points in 48 minutes of basketball.

For context: The Rockets had 79 points in a two-quarter span on five different occasions this season. The stretch in the fourth made it interesting, but the Lakers never lost the lead.

“Overall, it’s a heck of a win for our group,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “Again, we’re not going to be comfortable playing against this team with the firepower they have.”