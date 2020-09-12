Anthony Davis was the biggest player on the floor and the Houston Rockets had no answers.
Davis on Thursday had 29 points and 12 rebounds, while LeBron James finished one assist shy of a triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers topped the Rockets 110-100 to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semi-final series.
James had 16 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who outrebounded the Rockets 52-26.
Photo: Kim Klement-USA Today
Alex Caruso scored 16 points, while Rajon Rondo had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers, who held on after frittering away most of a big second-half lead.
“Turnovers,” Davis said. “We had too many turnovers.”
That was one of the few complaints the Lakers could make after Game 4.
Russell Westbrook had 25 points and James Harden had 21 — on two-for-11 shooting — for the Rockets, who got 19 from Eric Gordon and 14 from Austin Rivers.
The scoring margins were massive: Houston got outscored by 62-24 points in the paint, 17-3 on second-chance points and 19-2 on fast-break points.
“We know we’re in a big hole now, but the next game is the game we’ve got to win,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We’ll go out and if we lay it on the line like the way we did in the fourth quarter, we’ll be fine.”
The Lakers were up by 23 midway through the fourth quarter, well on their way to a blowout victory. That is when Houston’s offense woke up.
Westbrook made a corner three-pointer with 3 minutes, 1 second left. Harden got a steal and a pair of free throws on the next possession as the Rockets put together a 18-2 run to get within 103-96.
The Lakers turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions during that stretch, giving Houston life.
“I think we did a good job getting more aggressive and that led to a lot more opportunities offensively,” Harden said.
Harden was asked why the Rockets were flat through three quarters.
“Good question,” Harden said. “There’s nothing we can do about it now.”
The Lakers, on their biggest possession of the night, went to Davis — who was guarded by Gordon, who is about 15cm shorter. It led to an easy score for Davis with 1:47 left, giving the Lakers some breathing room.
Caruso’s three-pointer off a pass from James with 34.6 seconds left made it 108-100, sealing the win.
“Obviously, we’ve got to be better,” James said. “We’ve got to close out games the right way.”
The Lakers won Game 3 by holding Houston to 38 points in the second half — and clamped down again in the first half of Game 4. It was 57-41 Lakers at halftime, meaning Houston had scored 79 points in 48 minutes of basketball.
For context: The Rockets had 79 points in a two-quarter span on five different occasions this season. The stretch in the fourth made it interesting, but the Lakers never lost the lead.
“Overall, it’s a heck of a win for our group,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “Again, we’re not going to be comfortable playing against this team with the firepower they have.”
‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament. The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat. The official cried out and
THE BUBBLE BLUES: No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were pulled from the doubles competition after health authorities ordered Mladenovic to quarantine Serena Williams on Saturday progressed to the US Open last 16 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered that the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over COVID-19 fears. Williams, chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” Williams said. With spectators barred from
Naomi Osaka brought seven masks to the US Open to highlight racial injustice and based on her showing in Tuesday’s quarter-final match, Flushing Meadows looks destined to see them all. Before her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Shelby Rogers, the former champion unveiled the fifth mask, emblazoned with the name of George Floyd, the black American who died in police custody in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two more remain in Osaka’s kit bag for the semi-final against Jenny Brady of the US and potentially her second US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. “I just have a feeling,” she told ESPN, explaining
VIRUS INTERVENTION: A last-minute attempt by health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing led to men’s matches being delayed for three hours Novak Djokovic on Friday sailed into the last 16 of the US Open as off-court intrigue forced a delay of a men’s singles match over issues linked to COVID-19. Djokovic outclassed Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in a routine victory for the world No. 1, who is chasing an 18th Grand Slam singles title. Far from routine was a last-minute attempt by New York State health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing his last-32 encounter against German fifth seed Alexander Zverev. The intervention led to a back and forth between tournament organizers and the state government and resulted in the