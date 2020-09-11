Manager Brian Snitker was just hoping to shake up the Atlanta Braves’ lineup following a shutout loss.
As it turned out, the new mix made National League history.
Adam Duvall on Wednesday drove in nine runs with three homers, including a grand slam, and the Braves obliterated their franchise scoring record and set the National League record in a 29-9 romp over the Miami Marlins.
Photo: AFP
The Braves broke loose for 11 runs in the second and nearly matched the modern scoring mark since 1900, set by the Texas Rangers in a 30-3 rout of the Baltimore Orioles in 2007.
“Pretty amazing,” said Freddie Freeman, who drove in six runs with three hits, including a two-run homer. “Hard to put into words, really, when you look up and see 29 runs on the board.”
The Braves had 23 hits, including seven homers, to score the most runs in their history in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta. They topped the old record by six runs.
Duvall’s enormous night came exactly a week after he hit three home runs in a game at Boston.
“I’ve never seen an offense click like that, all together,” Freeman said.
A day after being shut out by the Marlins on four hits, the Braves erupted.
Freeman said he woke up to a text from Snitker saying he would be hitting second. Travis d’Arnaud had a three-run homer in the second as the new cleanup hitter.
Freeman now expects to be hitting second again.
“I would assume so,” Freeman said. “I think it would be very hard for him to change the lineup after scoring 29 runs.”
The big second inning knocked Pablo Lopez out of the game. Duvall hit another homer, his 12th, in a six-run fifth and added the slam in the seventh off Josh Smith.
“I’ve known that homers come in bunches but something like that is pretty special,” Duvall said. “I’m going to enjoy this one tonight.”
Three runs scored on a sixth-inning double by Ronald Acuna Jr that gave Atlanta a 25-8 lead and the franchise record for runs in a game.
On Sept. 2, 1957, Hank Aaron and the Milwaukee Braves, the eventual World Series champions, hammered the Chicago Cubs 23-10 at Wrigley Field. That franchise record for runs in a game stood for 63 years. The old Atlanta record was 20 runs, most recently against the Marlins on Oct. 5, 2001.
Also on Wednesday, it was:
Yankees 7, Blue Jays 2
Padres 5, Rockies 3
Mets 7, Orioles 6
White Sox 8, Pirates 1
Royals 3, Indians 0
Brewers 19, Tigers 0
Reds 3, Cubs 0
Rangers 7, Angels 3
Athletics 3, Astros 2
Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4
Giants 10, Mariners 1
‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament. The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat. The official cried out and
THE BUBBLE BLUES: No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were pulled from the doubles competition after health authorities ordered Mladenovic to quarantine Serena Williams on Saturday progressed to the US Open last 16 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered that the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over COVID-19 fears. Williams, chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” Williams said. With spectators barred from
VIRUS INTERVENTION: A last-minute attempt by health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing led to men’s matches being delayed for three hours Novak Djokovic on Friday sailed into the last 16 of the US Open as off-court intrigue forced a delay of a men’s singles match over issues linked to COVID-19. Djokovic outclassed Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in a routine victory for the world No. 1, who is chasing an 18th Grand Slam singles title. Far from routine was a last-minute attempt by New York State health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing his last-32 encounter against German fifth seed Alexander Zverev. The intervention led to a back and forth between tournament organizers and the state government and resulted in the
Naomi Osaka brought seven masks to the US Open to highlight racial injustice and based on her showing in Tuesday’s quarter-final match, Flushing Meadows looks destined to see them all. Before her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Shelby Rogers, the former champion unveiled the fifth mask, emblazoned with the name of George Floyd, the black American who died in police custody in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two more remain in Osaka’s kit bag for the semi-final against Jenny Brady of the US and potentially her second US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. “I just have a feeling,” she told ESPN, explaining