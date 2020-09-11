Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan on Wednesday secured his second stage victory at this year’s Tour de France in a chaotic dash to the finish that saw Peter Sagan penalized for barging a rival.
Sagan, squeezed up against barriers on the right-hand side of the finishing straight, made room for himself by leaning his left shoulder into Belgian rider Wout van Aert.
The irregular move cost Sagan his second place behind Ewan.
Photo: AFP
The Slovakian was dropped back to 85th place.
Irish rider Sam Bennett was bumped up to second and Van Aert to third.
Afterward, Van Aert and Sagan had a sharp exchange of words.
“There wasn’t a gap and if you use your elbows to open it up, I think it’s completely against the rules,” said Van Aert, a two-time stage winner this year.
“It’s already dangerous enough and I was really surprised and shocked at the moment that I felt something,” he said. “Really scared.”
In the race for the overall win, Primoz Roglic stayed safe on the rolling ride to Poitiers to keep the race leader’s yellow jersey. The 167km stage started on France’s Atlantic coast.
Ewan skirted Bennett in the last meters and threw his front wheel across the line.
“It was very, very hectic,” Ewan said. “Quite crazy.”
The 25-year-old, racing for the Lotto Soudal team, also won Stage 3 and three stages at his inaugural Tour last year.
Sagan’s relegation also cost him dearly in his hunt for the Tour’s green jersey, awarded to riders who collect the most points in sprints along the route and at finishes. Losing second place cost Sagan 30 points, which were instead awarded to Bennett.
Bennett and Sagan have been locked in a tight duel for that prize, repeatedly taking the jersey off each other.
Sagan has a record seven green jersey titles from previous Tours, but is seeing Bennett get away from him, 68 points clear with few other opportunities for sprinters to shine before the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday next week.
‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament. The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat. The official cried out and
THE BUBBLE BLUES: No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were pulled from the doubles competition after health authorities ordered Mladenovic to quarantine Serena Williams on Saturday progressed to the US Open last 16 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered that the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over COVID-19 fears. Williams, chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” Williams said. With spectators barred from
VIRUS INTERVENTION: A last-minute attempt by health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing led to men’s matches being delayed for three hours Novak Djokovic on Friday sailed into the last 16 of the US Open as off-court intrigue forced a delay of a men’s singles match over issues linked to COVID-19. Djokovic outclassed Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in a routine victory for the world No. 1, who is chasing an 18th Grand Slam singles title. Far from routine was a last-minute attempt by New York State health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing his last-32 encounter against German fifth seed Alexander Zverev. The intervention led to a back and forth between tournament organizers and the state government and resulted in the
Naomi Osaka brought seven masks to the US Open to highlight racial injustice and based on her showing in Tuesday’s quarter-final match, Flushing Meadows looks destined to see them all. Before her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Shelby Rogers, the former champion unveiled the fifth mask, emblazoned with the name of George Floyd, the black American who died in police custody in May in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two more remain in Osaka’s kit bag for the semi-final against Jenny Brady of the US and potentially her second US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. “I just have a feeling,” she told ESPN, explaining