Serena, Thiem move into US Open semi-finals

AFP, NEW YORK





Serena Williams on Wednesday battled into a US Open semi-final showdown with Victoria Azarenka as top men’s seeds Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev booked their spots in the last four.

Williams, seeded third, came from a set down to overcome unseeded Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova and keep alive her bid for a 24th singles Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

Later, Azarenka blew away Belgium’s Elise Mertens as she continues her hunt for a first Grand Slam title in seven years.

Serena Williams, of the US, reacts during a match against Tsvetana Pironkova, of Bulgaria, during the quarter-finals of the US Open on Wednesday in New York City. Photo: AP

Williams’ comeback included two astonishing shots with her left hand that contributed to winning points.

“At that point I was fighting so hard. I was just trying to do everything I can whether righty or lefty,” she said.

A sluggish start saw the American lose the first 6-4, but she fought back to take the next two 6-3, 6-2, in 2 hours, 12 minutes inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I never give up and you know I just gotta keep going,” Williams added.

Williams smashed 20 aces, the most she has had in eight years, taking her tally for the tournament to 64 so far.

The record for the most number of aces in a US Open in the women’s singles is 70, set by Williams in 1999 when she won for the first time.

“Sometimes when I’m serving, I just tell myself, I don’t care if my arm falls off, I’m going to keep serving,” she said.

In the last four she would renew her rivalry with former world No. 1 Azarenka, who demolished Mertens 6-1, 6-0 in just 1 hour, 13 minutes.

Williams defeated Azarenka in the final of the US Open in 2012 and 2013.

The last few years of Azarenka’s career have been interrupted by a custody battle over her son who was born in 2016.

Azarenka said she found it “hard to accept losses” when she was young and at the top of her game, but was now benefiting from a more philosophical attitude.

“It took me a long road to come here with a lot of struggles, a lot of understanding, forcing me to find this route, this path, if you can say that. But I’m here and I’m happy,” she said.

In the men’s draw, Russia’s third seed Medvedev downed compatriot and childhood friend Andrey Rublev 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).

Medvedev is to play second seed Thiem who demolished Australia’s Alex de Minaur, seeded 21st, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany faces Spain’s 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the competition’s other semi-final.

The disqualification of Novak Djokovic for accidentally hitting a line official with a ball during the last 16 means the US Open on Sunday is to crown a first-time Grand Slam winner.