Heat oust Bucks to reach East finals

CHANGING FOCUS: Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler said regarding the win: ‘All of that is behind us now... It’s zero-zero now — we’ve got eight more to get’

AFP, MIAMI





The Miami Heat on Tuesday punched their ticket to the NBA Eastern Conference finals, beating top-seeded Milwaukee 103-94 as injured Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo watched from the bench.

Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic finished with 17 points apiece, as six Heat players scored in double figures and Miami completed a 4-1 series victory in a bruising encounter against the league’s top defensive team.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 23 points.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left, drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

Antetokounmpo — tipped to scoop a second straight NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award this season — aggravated his sprained right ankle in the Bucks’ overtime win against the Heat in Game 4 and was declared inactive less than an hour before tipoff on Tuesday.

The loss of Antetokounmpo, who this season averaged career highs of 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game, was a huge blow for the Bucks.

The fifth-seeded Heat next face either the Boston Celtics or the Toronto Raptors for a place in the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, and other Milwaukee Bucks players watch from the bench in the final seconds of their NBA conference semi-final against the Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Butler, who added 10 rebounds and six assists and was a perfect eight for eight from the foul line, said that the Heat’s impressive 8-1 record so far in the playoffs means nothing now.

“All of that is behind us now,” he said. “We’ll wait and see who we get out of Toronto and Boston and then we’ll lock in on that. But it’s zero-zero now — we’ve got eight more to get.”

The Heat trailed 28-19 after a chaotic first quarter in which they committed six turnovers leading to nine Bucks points.

They trailed by as many as 13 in the first period, but settled down in the second, out-scoring the Bucks 33-18 to take a 52-46 lead into halftime.

However, Milwaukee, with Middleton leading the way, refused to go away.

After going scoreless for more than six minutes in the third period, the Bucks put together an 8-0 run to pull within five points.

Trailing 73-65 going into the final period, the Bucks trimmed the deficit to four points multiple times, but the Heat’s depth finally proved too much.

“Obviously, they missed their MVP,” Butler said. “But we knew we were going to have to get one out of the mud and I think this was the one.”

Antetokounmpo said he felt “lost” being unable to contribute.

“Mentally it was a battle, but at the end of the day you’ve got to trust your teammates and that’s what I decided to do,” he said after the Bucks medical staff persuaded him not to risk further injury by playing.

LAKERS 112, ROCKETS 102

In Western Conference action, LeBron James scored 36 points and Anthony Davis added 26 as the Los Angeles Lakers powered to the finish in a 112-102 victory over the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers grabbed a 2-1 series lead and James notched an NBA record 162nd career playoff win.

“It says that I’ve played with a lot of great teams,” said James, who won two NBA titles with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James Harden scored 33 points with nine rebounds and nine assists, while Russell Westbrook added 30 points for Houston in a back-and-forth battle that saw 16 lead changes.

The Lakers bench scored 42 points, while the Houston bench’s only points were the 16 racked up by Jeff Green.

Rajon Rondo, who scored 21 off the bench for Los Angeles, hit back-to-back three-pointers, and came up with a steal and a layup as the Lakers surged ahead with a 17-5 scoring run to start the fourth quarter.

After scoring 64 points in the first half, Houston put up just 38 in the second and the Lakers posted their second straight win of the series.