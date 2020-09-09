BASEBALL
Jansen slam leads Toronto
Danny Jansen hit his first career grand slam to cap a 10-run sixth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 12-7 on Monday in Buffalo, New York. Jansen’s fourth homer of the season came against Adam Ottavino (2-3), the second of three Yankee pitchers in the sixth. Elsewhere, the Mariners beat the Rangers 8-4, the Padres downed the Rockies 1-0, the Marlins beat the Braves 5-4 in 10 innings, the Phillies defeated the Mets 9-8 in 10 innings, the Nationals won 6-1 over the Rays, the Twins defeated the Tigers 6-2, the Cubs win 5-1 over the Cardinals, Athletics beat the Astros 6-0, the Indians beat the Royals 5-2 and the Giants downed the Diamondbacks 4-2.
SOCCER
Norway down N Ireland
Norway beat Northern Ireland 5-1 in their Nations League match in Belfast on Monday, with striker Erling Braut Haaland leading the charge with two goals. Mohamed Elyounoussi gave Norway the lead in the second minute and after Paddy McNair equalized, Haaland got the goal of the game with an emphatic half-volley that had goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell rooted to the spot. Alexander Sorloth made it 3-1 when he scored from a cross at the far post and the striker doubled his tally two minutes after the restart when Norway launched a counterattack and Haaland forced his way through to lay it on a plate for a simple tap-in. Haaland then got his second by completing a fine move in which the ball moved up the pitch with precise one-touch passes for the 20-year-old hitman to curl it into the top corner. In other results on Monday: Poland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1, Italy downed the Netherlands 1-0, Romania defeated Austria 3-2, Israel and Slovakia drew 1-1, Scotland beat the Czech Republic 2-1, Belarus downed Kazakhstan 2-1 and Lithuania beat Albania 1-0.
MOTOR RACING
Hamilton announces E team
Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is entering his own team in a new Extreme E off-road series. The first race is scheduled for early next year. Hamilton’s team is X44, referring to the Mercedes driver’s racing number. The Briton will not be driving or involved in day-to-day operations. “Extreme E is an exciting new sustainability initiative, and this is a great opportunity to be involved from the outset as a team founder,” Hamilton said in a statement. “Of course, my ambitions and commitments with Mercedes in Formula One mean that I won’t be operationally involved in X44, but I’m excited to play a different role in this new series, one that brings my vision for a more sustainable and equal world to life.”
RUGBY UNION
Highlanders eye Brown
Tony Brown is firming as the favorite to become the new Otago Highlanders head coach after Roger Clark, the chief executive of the Super Rugby franchise, yesterday said that the club would be “silly” not to consider him for a return to the role. “We’d be silly not to consider it. He’s been head coach before,” Clark told news Web site Stuff.co.nz. The former Highlanders flyhalf is considered one of the best attack coaches in the game and currently combines that role as an assistant in Dunedin with a similar post under Jamie Joseph with the Japan national team.
‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament. The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat. The official cried out and
THE BUBBLE BLUES: No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were pulled from the doubles competition after health authorities ordered Mladenovic to quarantine Serena Williams on Saturday progressed to the US Open last 16 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered that the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over COVID-19 fears. Williams, chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” Williams said. With spectators barred from
NOT LIKE THIS: Yates said he did not want to take the ‘maillot jaune’ from Alaphilippe because of a water fine, which his team called ‘a shame’ as it was a special situation Britain’s Adam Yates on Wednesday reluctantly took the Tour de France’s yellow jersey as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalized for taking on water in the final 20km, a decision which prompted the Frenchman’s boss to claim “he did nothing wrong.” Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates took advantage of Alaphilippe’s 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the fifth stage. Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have. “Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was
VIRUS INTERVENTION: A last-minute attempt by health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing led to men’s matches being delayed for three hours Novak Djokovic on Friday sailed into the last 16 of the US Open as off-court intrigue forced a delay of a men’s singles match over issues linked to COVID-19. Djokovic outclassed Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in a routine victory for the world No. 1, who is chasing an 18th Grand Slam singles title. Far from routine was a last-minute attempt by New York State health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing his last-32 encounter against German fifth seed Alexander Zverev. The intervention led to a back and forth between tournament organizers and the state government and resulted in the