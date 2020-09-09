SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASEBALL

Jansen slam leads Toronto

Danny Jansen hit his first career grand slam to cap a 10-run sixth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 12-7 on Monday in Buffalo, New York. Jansen’s fourth homer of the season came against Adam Ottavino (2-3), the second of three Yankee pitchers in the sixth. Elsewhere, the Mariners beat the Rangers 8-4, the Padres downed the Rockies 1-0, the Marlins beat the Braves 5-4 in 10 innings, the Phillies defeated the Mets 9-8 in 10 innings, the Nationals won 6-1 over the Rays, the Twins defeated the Tigers 6-2, the Cubs win 5-1 over the Cardinals, Athletics beat the Astros 6-0, the Indians beat the Royals 5-2 and the Giants downed the Diamondbacks 4-2.

SOCCER

Norway down N Ireland

Norway beat Northern Ireland 5-1 in their Nations League match in Belfast on Monday, with striker Erling Braut Haaland leading the charge with two goals. Mohamed Elyounoussi gave Norway the lead in the second minute and after Paddy McNair equalized, Haaland got the goal of the game with an emphatic half-volley that had goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell rooted to the spot. Alexander Sorloth made it 3-1 when he scored from a cross at the far post and the striker doubled his tally two minutes after the restart when Norway launched a counterattack and Haaland forced his way through to lay it on a plate for a simple tap-in. Haaland then got his second by completing a fine move in which the ball moved up the pitch with precise one-touch passes for the 20-year-old hitman to curl it into the top corner. In other results on Monday: Poland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1, Italy downed the Netherlands 1-0, Romania defeated Austria 3-2, Israel and Slovakia drew 1-1, Scotland beat the Czech Republic 2-1, Belarus downed Kazakhstan 2-1 and Lithuania beat Albania 1-0.

MOTOR RACING

Hamilton announces E team

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is entering his own team in a new Extreme E off-road series. The first race is scheduled for early next year. Hamilton’s team is X44, referring to the Mercedes driver’s racing number. The Briton will not be driving or involved in day-to-day operations. “Extreme E is an exciting new sustainability initiative, and this is a great opportunity to be involved from the outset as a team founder,” Hamilton said in a statement. “Of course, my ambitions and commitments with Mercedes in Formula One mean that I won’t be operationally involved in X44, but I’m excited to play a different role in this new series, one that brings my vision for a more sustainable and equal world to life.”

RUGBY UNION

Highlanders eye Brown

Tony Brown is firming as the favorite to become the new Otago Highlanders head coach after Roger Clark, the chief executive of the Super Rugby franchise, yesterday said that the club would be “silly” not to consider him for a return to the role. “We’d be silly not to consider it. He’s been head coach before,” Clark told news Web site Stuff.co.nz. The former Highlanders flyhalf is considered one of the best attack coaches in the game and currently combines that role as an assistant in Dunedin with a similar post under Jamie Joseph with the Japan national team.