Clippers outgun Nuggets; Raptors face elimination

AFP, MIAMI





Paul George on Monday scored 32 points as the Los Angeles Clippers turned up the heat defensively in a 113-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets for a 2-1 lead in their NBA Western Conference semi-finals series.

Kawhi Leonard added 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, coming up big on both ends of the floor as Los Angeles powered to the finish in the see-saw battle.

Denver, blown out in Game 1, but coming off a convincing Game 2 victory, led 78-68 midway through the third quarter, which featured nine lead changes.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, center, shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jamal Murray during Game 3 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series at the AdventHealth Arena in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Monday. Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

It was tied at 101-101 with less than five minutes remaining and the Clippers closed it out with a 12-6 scoring run.

“The game came down to one of the two teams was going to play some defense,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

“For three-and-a-half quarters, both teams were basically scoring and the last six minutes it was our defense,” he said.

Leonard contributed a breathtaking block, reaching to deny a dunk attempt from Jamal Murray with his fingertips at the rim with 1 minute, 47 seconds left to play in the game.

“That play by Kawhi was amazing,” Rivers said. “I don’t even know where he came from.”

Nikola Jokic scored 32 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists for Denver, while Murray scored 14.

The Nuggets had their chances late, but after Denver took a 97-90 lead early in the fourth quarter the Clippers came back with eight straight points.

Ivica Zubac’s dunk — assisted by Leonard — tied it at 101 and he followed with a free throw to give the Clippers the lead for good.

“We got stops,” George said. “It’s going to be a battle, [Denver] is a great offensive team. We’re up for the challenge.”

There was no suspense in the Boston Celtics’ 111-89 blowout victory over the Toronto Raptors, which pushed the reigning NBA champions to the brink of elimination in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The Celtics, who had lost two straight as the Raptors clawed their way back into the best-of-seven series, took a 3-2 lead and can clinch a place in the conference finals with a win today.