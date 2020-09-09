Serena Williams battled into the quarter-finals of the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday, while second seed Sofia Kenin was sent crashing out in the last 16 by Elise Mertens.
Williams had to summon up every last ounce of strength to depose 15th seed Maria Sakkari in three hard-fought sets to keep her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title alive.
The 38-year-old needed almost two-and-a-half hours to dislodge her 25-year-old Greek opponent 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Photo: AP
“She’s such a good competitor. It was a really intense match,” said Williams, who had been dumped out of a US Open tune-up tournament by the same opponent last month. “I felt like she almost played better today. I was a little fatigued last time and had some cramps. Just felt like I was able to compete longer.”
There was little separating the players throughout the energy-sapping contest, with Williams notching 107 total points to Sakkari’s 99.
Williams won 72 percent of points off her first serve, while Sakkari won 73 percent. Sakkari also outdid Williams on aces 13 to 12.
Williams rallied from two games down in the deciding set, pumping herself up with loud screams that echoed around the spectator-free arena as she broke Sakkari twice to clinch the last-eight spot.
“I’m super passionate. This is my job. This is what I wake up to do. This is what I train to do 365 days of the year,” Williams said afterward.
The American faces Tsvetana Pironkova for a place in the semi-finals after the Bulgarian ousted France’s Alize Cornet in another draining three-setter.
Pironkova, playing her first tournament in three years after a lengthy break in which she gave birth, prevailed 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
“It’s absolutely unreal, I really can’t believe it,” said Pironkova, whose last tournament appearance before this year’s US Open was the 2017 Wimbledon championships, when she exited in the second round.
Mertens ousted Kenin, this year’s Australian Open champion, 6-3, 6-3 in 1 hour, 14 minutes to set up a last-eight tie with former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.
The Belarusian overcame 20th seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in 2:30 at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Separately, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has opted out of a second Grand Slam event amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this time skipping a title defense at the French Open.
After pulling out of the US Open, Barty has also decided against traveling to Europe for a clay-court tournament in Rome and the rescheduled French Open from Sept. 27 because of concerns over the pandemic.
She has indicated that she might not play competitively again until next year.
Additional reporting by AP
‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament. The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat. The official cried out and
THE BUBBLE BLUES: No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were pulled from the doubles competition after health authorities ordered Mladenovic to quarantine Serena Williams on Saturday progressed to the US Open last 16 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered that the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over COVID-19 fears. Williams, chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” Williams said. With spectators barred from
NOT LIKE THIS: Yates said he did not want to take the ‘maillot jaune’ from Alaphilippe because of a water fine, which his team called ‘a shame’ as it was a special situation Britain’s Adam Yates on Wednesday reluctantly took the Tour de France’s yellow jersey as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalized for taking on water in the final 20km, a decision which prompted the Frenchman’s boss to claim “he did nothing wrong.” Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates took advantage of Alaphilippe’s 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the fifth stage. Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have. “Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was
VIRUS INTERVENTION: A last-minute attempt by health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing led to men’s matches being delayed for three hours Novak Djokovic on Friday sailed into the last 16 of the US Open as off-court intrigue forced a delay of a men’s singles match over issues linked to COVID-19. Djokovic outclassed Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in a routine victory for the world No. 1, who is chasing an 18th Grand Slam singles title. Far from routine was a last-minute attempt by New York State health officials to prevent France’s Adrian Mannarino from playing his last-32 encounter against German fifth seed Alexander Zverev. The intervention led to a back and forth between tournament organizers and the state government and resulted in the