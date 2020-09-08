OLYMPICS
Games to go ahead: official
Tokyo’s postponed Olympics will go ahead next year regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, International Olympic Committee vice president John Coates said yesterday, vowing they would be the “Games that conquered COVID.” The Olympics have never been canceled outside of the world wars and Coates, speaking in an exclusive interview, was adamant that the Games will start on their revised date. “It will take place with or without COVID. The Games will start on July 23 next year,” Coates said. “The Games were going to be, their theme, the Reconstruction Games after the devastation of the tsunami,” he said, referring to an earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan in 2011. “Now very much these will be the Games that conquered COVID, the light at the end of the tunnel.”
CYCLING
Roglic claims yellow jersey
Slovenians on Sunday took the laurels at the Tour de France, as rookie Tadej Pogacar won a mountain slog and his compatriot Primoz Roglic grabbed the overall lead. Overnight leader Adam Yates of Britain made a valiant effort to keep hold of the yellow jersey, but fell away on the final climb as the gradient hit 12 percent. Roglic has been the form rider this season and after his second-place finish leads defending champion Egan Bernal by 21 seconds. “Everybody dreams of wearing the yellow jersey one day in his life, so first off I’m just happy how things are,” Roglic said. Pogacar said that he remembered little of the sprint that gave him a first Tour stage win as he pipped Roglic and Swiss rider Marc Hirschi, who had set the pace for much of the day. “I wanted to gain as much time as possible,” Pogacar said. “Ten seconds bonus for the stage win in the sprint is great, but I don’t know what happened in it.”
FORMULA ONE
Gasly in shock victory
Pierre Gasly on Sunday jumped for joy and then said that he was too happy for words after claiming his maiden victory a year after being demoted by Red Bull to their junior sister team, AlphaTauri. It was only the team’s second win since entering the sport in 1985. Gasly, 24, delivered a result he and the team could only have dreamed of until a series of incidents — including accidents, penalties and safety cars — threw up an unexpected opportunity. “To be honest, I can’t believe it,” he said. “I just can’t realize what’s happening right now. It was such a crazy race. On my first podium last year, I was already, wow, and now my first win, with AlphaTauri... and at Monza. I just can’t believe it.”
ICE HOCKEY
Khudobin shuts out Vegas
Anton Khudobin on Sunday made 25 saves for his first NHL playoffs shutout as an efficient Dallas Stars beat the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. John Klingberg scored for third-seeded Dallas at 2 minutes, 36 seconds of the first period in Edmonton, Canada. “Mostly happy with the win,” Khudobin said. “[The shutout is] a bonus, I would say. Even if we win 2-1 or 3-2, doesn’t matter. For me, the win is the most important.” “We came out of the gates strong,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “I know we only scored one goal, [but] we had lots of opportunities tonight and [Marc-Andre] Fleury was outstanding for them as Khudobin was for us.”
THE BUBBLE BLUES: No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were pulled from the doubles competition after health authorities ordered Mladenovic to quarantine Serena Williams on Saturday progressed to the US Open last 16 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered that the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over COVID-19 fears. Williams, chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” Williams said. With spectators barred from
‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament. The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat. The official cried out and
HONORING VICTIMS: Japan’s Naomi Osaka said that she has seven masks bearing the names of black people killed by police that she hopes to wear during the Grand Slam Naomi Osaka arrived on court on Monday for her opening US Open game wearing a mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, the African-American nurse shot dead by police who raided her apartment in Kentucky in March. By the time the two-week-long US Open is over, Osaka said that she hopes to have honored the memory of other victims of racial injustice. “For me, I just want to spread awareness,” Osaka said after her 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Japanese compatriot Misaki Doi. “I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s
NOT LIKE THIS: Yates said he did not want to take the ‘maillot jaune’ from Alaphilippe because of a water fine, which his team called ‘a shame’ as it was a special situation Britain’s Adam Yates on Wednesday reluctantly took the Tour de France’s yellow jersey as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalized for taking on water in the final 20km, a decision which prompted the Frenchman’s boss to claim “he did nothing wrong.” Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates took advantage of Alaphilippe’s 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the fifth stage. Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have. “Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was