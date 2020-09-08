SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





OLYMPICS

Games to go ahead: official

Tokyo’s postponed Olympics will go ahead next year regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, International Olympic Committee vice president John Coates said yesterday, vowing they would be the “Games that conquered COVID.” The Olympics have never been canceled outside of the world wars and Coates, speaking in an exclusive interview, was adamant that the Games will start on their revised date. “It will take place with or without COVID. The Games will start on July 23 next year,” Coates said. “The Games were going to be, their theme, the Reconstruction Games after the devastation of the tsunami,” he said, referring to an earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan in 2011. “Now very much these will be the Games that conquered COVID, the light at the end of the tunnel.”

CYCLING

Roglic claims yellow jersey

Slovenians on Sunday took the laurels at the Tour de France, as rookie Tadej Pogacar won a mountain slog and his compatriot Primoz Roglic grabbed the overall lead. Overnight leader Adam Yates of Britain made a valiant effort to keep hold of the yellow jersey, but fell away on the final climb as the gradient hit 12 percent. Roglic has been the form rider this season and after his second-place finish leads defending champion Egan Bernal by 21 seconds. “Everybody dreams of wearing the yellow jersey one day in his life, so first off I’m just happy how things are,” Roglic said. Pogacar said that he remembered little of the sprint that gave him a first Tour stage win as he pipped Roglic and Swiss rider Marc Hirschi, who had set the pace for much of the day. “I wanted to gain as much time as possible,” Pogacar said. “Ten seconds bonus for the stage win in the sprint is great, but I don’t know what happened in it.”

FORMULA ONE

Gasly in shock victory

Pierre Gasly on Sunday jumped for joy and then said that he was too happy for words after claiming his maiden victory a year after being demoted by Red Bull to their junior sister team, AlphaTauri. It was only the team’s second win since entering the sport in 1985. Gasly, 24, delivered a result he and the team could only have dreamed of until a series of incidents — including accidents, penalties and safety cars — threw up an unexpected opportunity. “To be honest, I can’t believe it,” he said. “I just can’t realize what’s happening right now. It was such a crazy race. On my first podium last year, I was already, wow, and now my first win, with AlphaTauri... and at Monza. I just can’t believe it.”

ICE HOCKEY

Khudobin shuts out Vegas

Anton Khudobin on Sunday made 25 saves for his first NHL playoffs shutout as an efficient Dallas Stars beat the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. John Klingberg scored for third-seeded Dallas at 2 minutes, 36 seconds of the first period in Edmonton, Canada. “Mostly happy with the win,” Khudobin said. “[The shutout is] a bonus, I would say. Even if we win 2-1 or 3-2, doesn’t matter. For me, the win is the most important.” “We came out of the gates strong,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “I know we only scored one goal, [but] we had lots of opportunities tonight and [Marc-Andre] Fleury was outstanding for them as Khudobin was for us.”