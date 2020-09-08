Jos Buttler on Sunday said that the competition for places in England’s Twenty20 side had been “driving me” after his superb unbeaten 77 sealed a series-clinching win over Australia in Southampton.
England, set a modest target of 158 after a fine performance by their bowling attack, saw opener Buttler end the match in style with seven balls to spare when he drove leg-spinner Adam Zampa for a huge straight six.
The victory put England 2-0 up in the three-match series and they would replace Australia at the top of the Twenty20 standings if they complete a clean sweep today.
Photo: AP
The series has seen England recall several stars, including Buttler and fellow 50-over World Cup winners Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, after they had fielded separate red-ball and white-ball squads earlier in the season.
“When you play against Australia it gives you a lot of determination to play well and I think the competition for places in the side has really been driving me as well,” Buttler said after compiling his highest Twenty20 international score. “When you miss out, you feel that pressure, so to come back in you feel like you have to play well.”
Earlier, wicketkeeper Buttler had the best view as fast bowlers Archer, who removed David Warner for a third-ball duck, and Wood reduced Australia to 3-2 inside two overs.
“From the first over Jofra set the tone brilliantly, picking up a big wicket and that really set us on our way,” Buttler said. “As an opening batsman the last person you want to face first up is Jofra Archer with a brand new ball.”
Both Archer and Wood topped 152kph, with Buttler adding: “It’s a nice thing to have as a side, those two steaming in, and I’ll try to steer clear of them in the nets.”
THE BUBBLE BLUES: No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were pulled from the doubles competition after health authorities ordered Mladenovic to quarantine Serena Williams on Saturday progressed to the US Open last 16 as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered that the women’s top doubles pairing be withdrawn over COVID-19 fears. Williams, chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, came from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,’” Williams said. With spectators barred from
‘INTERESTING’: The world No. 1’s disqualification blows the men’s singles draw wide open and means that a first-time Grand Slam winner is to be crowned on Sunday Novak Djokovic on Sunday was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female line judge with a ball in frustration during his round-of-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament. The world No. 1 apologized for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her in the throat. The official cried out and
HONORING VICTIMS: Japan’s Naomi Osaka said that she has seven masks bearing the names of black people killed by police that she hopes to wear during the Grand Slam Naomi Osaka arrived on court on Monday for her opening US Open game wearing a mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, the African-American nurse shot dead by police who raided her apartment in Kentucky in March. By the time the two-week-long US Open is over, Osaka said that she hopes to have honored the memory of other victims of racial injustice. “For me, I just want to spread awareness,” Osaka said after her 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Japanese compatriot Misaki Doi. “I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s
NOT LIKE THIS: Yates said he did not want to take the ‘maillot jaune’ from Alaphilippe because of a water fine, which his team called ‘a shame’ as it was a special situation Britain’s Adam Yates on Wednesday reluctantly took the Tour de France’s yellow jersey as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalized for taking on water in the final 20km, a decision which prompted the Frenchman’s boss to claim “he did nothing wrong.” Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates took advantage of Alaphilippe’s 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the fifth stage. Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have. “Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was