Jos Buttler on Sunday said that the competition for places in England’s Twenty20 side had been “driving me” after his superb unbeaten 77 sealed a series-clinching win over Australia in Southampton.

England, set a modest target of 158 after a fine performance by their bowling attack, saw opener Buttler end the match in style with seven balls to spare when he drove leg-spinner Adam Zampa for a huge straight six.

The victory put England 2-0 up in the three-match series and they would replace Australia at the top of the Twenty20 standings if they complete a clean sweep today.

England’s Jos Buttler hits the match-winning six against Australia in the second Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on Sunday. Photo: AP

The series has seen England recall several stars, including Buttler and fellow 50-over World Cup winners Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, after they had fielded separate red-ball and white-ball squads earlier in the season.

“When you play against Australia it gives you a lot of determination to play well and I think the competition for places in the side has really been driving me as well,” Buttler said after compiling his highest Twenty20 international score. “When you miss out, you feel that pressure, so to come back in you feel like you have to play well.”

Earlier, wicketkeeper Buttler had the best view as fast bowlers Archer, who removed David Warner for a third-ball duck, and Wood reduced Australia to 3-2 inside two overs.

“From the first over Jofra set the tone brilliantly, picking up a big wicket and that really set us on our way,” Buttler said. “As an opening batsman the last person you want to face first up is Jofra Archer with a brand new ball.”

Both Archer and Wood topped 152kph, with Buttler adding: “It’s a nice thing to have as a side, those two steaming in, and I’ll try to steer clear of them in the nets.”