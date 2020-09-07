SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

Mitch Claydon suspended

Veteran Australian seamer Mitch Claydon has been suspended by his English county Sussex after being placed under investigation for allegedly applying hand sanitizer to the ball. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) opened the case against the 37-year-old following a match against Middlesex last month in which he took three wickets. “Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitizer on the ball in our match against Middlesex. There will be no further comment at this stage,” Sussex said on its Web site. Under strict health protocols in cricket following the COVID-19 crisis, players are banned from using saliva to shine the ball. Claydon would not be part of the 14-man Sussex squad for their next Bob Willis Trophy match against Surrey.

FOOTBALL

NFL, Union reach deal

NFL players are to continue to undergo daily COVID-19 testing indefinitely under an agreement unveiled on Saturday between the league and the NFL Players Association. Daily testing had been set to conclude on Saturday under a prior deal reached between the NFL and the players union. A memo sent to all 32 NFL teams says that all players and individuals designated Tier 1 and Tier 2, such as coaches and trainers, would continue to receive daily COVID-19 tests “until further notice” with the exception of game days, the league said on its Web site. Four NFL players and six other team personnel tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 21 and 29. With teams starting to travel ahead of next weekend’s first major Sunday of NFL contests for the season, the risk of COVID-19 positives could grow as transport and hotels become involved.

HORSE RACING

Authentic wins Derby

Authentic on Saturday held off heavily favored Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law to capture the 146th Kentucky Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert a record-tying sixth win in the Run for the Roses. Johnny Velazquez piloted Authentic to the victory at Churchill Downs, ensuring that a topsy-turvy Triple Crown year will not produce a 14th winner of US flat racing’s coveted treble when it concludes with the Preakness Stakes on October 3. Despite a lack of fans due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was a heavy police presence outside the racetrack as Black Lives Matter protesters and counter-protesters took to the streets of Louisville, where 26-year-old paramedic Breonna Taylor was killed in a police shooting in her own apartment in March.

TABLE TENNIS

Finals to be held in China

Table tennis’ men’s and women’s world cups and tour finals are to be held in China in November, its world body announced, in a rare instance of international sports in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic. The men’s and women’s world cups are shifting from Dusseldorf and Bangkok respectively despite a mandate from Chinese authorities banning most international competition to prevent outbreaks. No venues were announced for the world cups in mid-November or the tour finals, which are to be held Dec. 10 to 13. The table tennis calendar has been on hold since March.