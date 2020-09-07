CRICKET
Mitch Claydon suspended
Veteran Australian seamer Mitch Claydon has been suspended by his English county Sussex after being placed under investigation for allegedly applying hand sanitizer to the ball. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) opened the case against the 37-year-old following a match against Middlesex last month in which he took three wickets. “Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitizer on the ball in our match against Middlesex. There will be no further comment at this stage,” Sussex said on its Web site. Under strict health protocols in cricket following the COVID-19 crisis, players are banned from using saliva to shine the ball. Claydon would not be part of the 14-man Sussex squad for their next Bob Willis Trophy match against Surrey.
FOOTBALL
NFL, Union reach deal
NFL players are to continue to undergo daily COVID-19 testing indefinitely under an agreement unveiled on Saturday between the league and the NFL Players Association. Daily testing had been set to conclude on Saturday under a prior deal reached between the NFL and the players union. A memo sent to all 32 NFL teams says that all players and individuals designated Tier 1 and Tier 2, such as coaches and trainers, would continue to receive daily COVID-19 tests “until further notice” with the exception of game days, the league said on its Web site. Four NFL players and six other team personnel tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 21 and 29. With teams starting to travel ahead of next weekend’s first major Sunday of NFL contests for the season, the risk of COVID-19 positives could grow as transport and hotels become involved.
HORSE RACING
Authentic wins Derby
Authentic on Saturday held off heavily favored Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law to capture the 146th Kentucky Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert a record-tying sixth win in the Run for the Roses. Johnny Velazquez piloted Authentic to the victory at Churchill Downs, ensuring that a topsy-turvy Triple Crown year will not produce a 14th winner of US flat racing’s coveted treble when it concludes with the Preakness Stakes on October 3. Despite a lack of fans due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was a heavy police presence outside the racetrack as Black Lives Matter protesters and counter-protesters took to the streets of Louisville, where 26-year-old paramedic Breonna Taylor was killed in a police shooting in her own apartment in March.
TABLE TENNIS
Finals to be held in China
Table tennis’ men’s and women’s world cups and tour finals are to be held in China in November, its world body announced, in a rare instance of international sports in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic. The men’s and women’s world cups are shifting from Dusseldorf and Bangkok respectively despite a mandate from Chinese authorities banning most international competition to prevent outbreaks. No venues were announced for the world cups in mid-November or the tour finals, which are to be held Dec. 10 to 13. The table tennis calendar has been on hold since March.
HONORING VICTIMS: Japan’s Naomi Osaka said that she has seven masks bearing the names of black people killed by police that she hopes to wear during the Grand Slam Naomi Osaka arrived on court on Monday for her opening US Open game wearing a mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, the African-American nurse shot dead by police who raided her apartment in Kentucky in March. By the time the two-week-long US Open is over, Osaka said that she hopes to have honored the memory of other victims of racial injustice. “For me, I just want to spread awareness,” Osaka said after her 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Japanese compatriot Misaki Doi. “I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s
NOT LIKE THIS: Yates said he did not want to take the ‘maillot jaune’ from Alaphilippe because of a water fine, which his team called ‘a shame’ as it was a special situation Britain’s Adam Yates on Wednesday reluctantly took the Tour de France’s yellow jersey as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalized for taking on water in the final 20km, a decision which prompted the Frenchman’s boss to claim “he did nothing wrong.” Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates took advantage of Alaphilippe’s 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the fifth stage. Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have. “Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was
RAPTORS DOWNED: Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points as the Celtics defeated the defending champions in the opener of their second-round series Kawhi Leonard on Sunday finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 111-97 victory over the injury-hampered Dallas Mavericks. Leonard, last year’s NBA Finals Most Valuable Player while with the Toronto Raptors, also had seven assists and five steals for the Clippers, who clinched the series 4-2. “Just got to my spots and put up the shot with confidence, and it went in,” Leonard said after his fifth consecutive 30-point game. “Just kept giving it to me and it went in with confidence.” The Clippers next face either
James Harden’s shooting touch deserted him, but the Houston star on Wednesday came up big on the defensive end in the Rockets’ 104-102 series-clinching win over Oklahoma City in the NBA playoffs. Harden leapt to block a potential game-winning three-point attempt by Thunder rookie Luguentz Dort with 4.8 seconds remaining as the Rockets held on through a frantic finish to win the best-of-seven Western Conference series 4-3 and book a second-round showdown with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. In a closely contested game, Houston took the lead for good, 103-102, on P.J. Tucker’s driving basket with 1:25 remaining. The ball changed