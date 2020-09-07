On a day of mixed feelings for the home nation, rookie Nans Peters on Saturday won the eighth stage of the Tour de France following a long breakaway in the Pyrenees, while fellow Frenchman Thibaut Pinot saw his hopes of winning the race vanish.
Peters was part of a group of 13 riders who broke away in the early stages of the 141km stage featuring three punishing ascents to the town of Loudenvielle.
Peters and Ilnur Zakarin moved away from their breakaway companions in the grueling Port de Bales climb. The Frenchman then used his downhill abilities to drop his Russian rival in the descent and never looked back.
Photo: AFP
“It’s crazy for my first Tour,” said Peters, who rides for French outfit AG2R La Mondiale. “I realized he was really bad in the downhill, I played on my strengths.”
Yellow jersey holder Adam Yates and other Tour contenders, including defending champion Egan Bernal and favorite Primoz Roglic, crossed the finish line 6 minutes, 40 seconds later.
Yates came under a series of attacks in the final climb, the Col de Peyresourde, but hung on to the overall lead after Roglic did not seem interested in taking the coveted shirt this early in the race.
Roglic responded to every attack in the last 4km and gave the impression he could have gone solo.
Overall, Yates has a three-second lead over Roglic, with Frenchman Guillaume Martin completing the podium six seconds further back.
The stage destroyed Pinot, who cracked in the Port de Bales.
Riding at the back with other contenders, Pinot, who crashed last week at the end of Stage 1 and did not fully recover, was dropped in the day’s second ascent. He was accompanied by three teammates who gently patted him on the shoulders and tried to spur him on.
Touching his lower back, Pinot could not react and his Tour hopes are effectively over — a year after he was forced to withdraw with a left leg injury.
He reached the finish more than 25 minutes after Peters.
“I could not pedal, that’s the way it is,” said Pinot, a third-place finisher back in 2014. “I’m not going to leave the Tour, it was complicated. I want to apologize to my teammates and all my supporters. It might be a turning point in my career. I’ve been through too many failures.”
HONORING VICTIMS: Japan’s Naomi Osaka said that she has seven masks bearing the names of black people killed by police that she hopes to wear during the Grand Slam Naomi Osaka arrived on court on Monday for her opening US Open game wearing a mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, the African-American nurse shot dead by police who raided her apartment in Kentucky in March. By the time the two-week-long US Open is over, Osaka said that she hopes to have honored the memory of other victims of racial injustice. “For me, I just want to spread awareness,” Osaka said after her 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Japanese compatriot Misaki Doi. “I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s
NOT LIKE THIS: Yates said he did not want to take the ‘maillot jaune’ from Alaphilippe because of a water fine, which his team called ‘a shame’ as it was a special situation Britain’s Adam Yates on Wednesday reluctantly took the Tour de France’s yellow jersey as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalized for taking on water in the final 20km, a decision which prompted the Frenchman’s boss to claim “he did nothing wrong.” Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates took advantage of Alaphilippe’s 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the fifth stage. Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have. “Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was
RAPTORS DOWNED: Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points as the Celtics defeated the defending champions in the opener of their second-round series Kawhi Leonard on Sunday finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 111-97 victory over the injury-hampered Dallas Mavericks. Leonard, last year’s NBA Finals Most Valuable Player while with the Toronto Raptors, also had seven assists and five steals for the Clippers, who clinched the series 4-2. “Just got to my spots and put up the shot with confidence, and it went in,” Leonard said after his fifth consecutive 30-point game. “Just kept giving it to me and it went in with confidence.” The Clippers next face either
James Harden’s shooting touch deserted him, but the Houston star on Wednesday came up big on the defensive end in the Rockets’ 104-102 series-clinching win over Oklahoma City in the NBA playoffs. Harden leapt to block a potential game-winning three-point attempt by Thunder rookie Luguentz Dort with 4.8 seconds remaining as the Rockets held on through a frantic finish to win the best-of-seven Western Conference series 4-3 and book a second-round showdown with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. In a closely contested game, Houston took the lead for good, 103-102, on P.J. Tucker’s driving basket with 1:25 remaining. The ball changed