Orioles end losing streak vs Yankees, split doubleheader

AP, BALTIMORE, Maryland





The Baltimore Orioles on Friday ended their 19-game losing streak against the New York Yankees, using a strong offensive performance by rookie Ryan Mountcastle to earn a 6-3 victory for a doubleheader split.

In the opener, Miguel Andujar singled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and Clint Frazier added an RBI single to give New York a 6-5 win.

Gary Sanchez homered, while Brett Gardner drove in two runs for the Yankees.

The Baltimore Orioles’ Cedric Mullins hits a lead-off solo home run in Game 1 of an MLB doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Mountcastle hit a two-run homer off 21-year-old Deivi Garcia in the second inning of the nightcap and sparked a four-run fifth inning with an RBI single off Clarke Schmidt, who was making his major league debut.

Rio Ruiz followed with a run-scoring single and Pat Valaika capped the uprising with a two-run double.

That helped Baltimore secure their first win over New York since March 31 last year. The victory also snapped the Yankees’ 18-game winning streak at Camden Yards.

“It’s a little fluky,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of New York’s dominance. “It was one of those things that was obviously bound to end.”

It could not end soon enough for the Orioles.

“We’ve had a tough time against them. They’re a tough club,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Game 1 was disappointing because we had opportunities — and we’ve had opportunities against them in the past.”

This was New York’s fourth doubleheader in 10 days, so Boone was working with a depleted bullpen, which meant that he threw Schmidt into the mix with two on and two outs.

“Not an ideal situation to bring him in,” Boone said. “At least he got one under his belt.”

