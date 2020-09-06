The Baltimore Orioles on Friday ended their 19-game losing streak against the New York Yankees, using a strong offensive performance by rookie Ryan Mountcastle to earn a 6-3 victory for a doubleheader split.
In the opener, Miguel Andujar singled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and Clint Frazier added an RBI single to give New York a 6-5 win.
Gary Sanchez homered, while Brett Gardner drove in two runs for the Yankees.
Photo: AFP
Mountcastle hit a two-run homer off 21-year-old Deivi Garcia in the second inning of the nightcap and sparked a four-run fifth inning with an RBI single off Clarke Schmidt, who was making his major league debut.
Rio Ruiz followed with a run-scoring single and Pat Valaika capped the uprising with a two-run double.
That helped Baltimore secure their first win over New York since March 31 last year. The victory also snapped the Yankees’ 18-game winning streak at Camden Yards.
“It’s a little fluky,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of New York’s dominance. “It was one of those things that was obviously bound to end.”
It could not end soon enough for the Orioles.
“We’ve had a tough time against them. They’re a tough club,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Game 1 was disappointing because we had opportunities — and we’ve had opportunities against them in the past.”
This was New York’s fourth doubleheader in 10 days, so Boone was working with a depleted bullpen, which meant that he threw Schmidt into the mix with two on and two outs.
“Not an ideal situation to bring him in,” Boone said. “At least he got one under his belt.”
Also on Friday, it was:
‧ Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 7 (1st)
‧ Red Sox 3, Blue Jays 2 (2nd)
‧ Phillies 5, Mets 3
‧ Cubs 4, Cardinals 1
‧ Padres 7, Athletics 0
‧ Rays 5, Marlins 4
‧ Braves 7, Nationals 1 (1st)
‧ Nationals 10, Braves 9 (2nd)
‧ Twins 2, Tigers 0 (1st)
‧ Twins 3, Tigers 2 (2nd)
‧ Reds 4, Pirates 2 (1st)
‧ Pirates 4, Reds 3 (2nd)
‧ Mariners 6, Rangers 3
‧ Brewers 7, Indians 1
‧ White Sox 7, Royals 3
NOT GIVING UP: Blue Whale beat Taipei Bravo 2-1, taking them to within five points of Hualien City, although their manager said it would be difficult to pass the leaders Scoreboard leaders Hualien City and second-ranked Taichung Blue Whale won their Taiwan Mulan Football League matches on Saturday, with five points now separating them, while Hang Yuan FC and Inter Taoyuan finished with a scoreless draw. In the first match, Hualien City beat Kaohsiung Sunny Bank 3-0 to maintain their winning streak this season. Striker Tan Wen-lin opened the account in the 38th minute by slotting the ball into an empty net, as there was confusion between Kaohsiung goalkeeper Lee Ya-ting and the defense. In the 70th minute, Lin Hsiao-yun took possession during a scramble inside goal area, and curved a shot inside
After a late pileup on Nice’s iconic Promenade des Anglais, Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates won a crash-marred opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday. The Norwegian earned the overall race leader’s yellow jersey after having fought back from an early fall, which looked like ruling him out. This year’s Tour set off two months later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and under strict health protocols. However, the first rain in the Mediterranean city since June turned the opening jaunt of the 21-day race into a lottery with one motorbike race official describing the road surface as an
HONORING VICTIMS: Japan’s Naomi Osaka said that she has seven masks bearing the names of black people killed by police that she hopes to wear during the Grand Slam Naomi Osaka arrived on court on Monday for her opening US Open game wearing a mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, the African-American nurse shot dead by police who raided her apartment in Kentucky in March. By the time the two-week-long US Open is over, Osaka said that she hopes to have honored the memory of other victims of racial injustice. “For me, I just want to spread awareness,” Osaka said after her 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Japanese compatriot Misaki Doi. “I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s
NOT LIKE THIS: Yates said he did not want to take the ‘maillot jaune’ from Alaphilippe because of a water fine, which his team called ‘a shame’ as it was a special situation Britain’s Adam Yates on Wednesday reluctantly took the Tour de France’s yellow jersey as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalized for taking on water in the final 20km, a decision which prompted the Frenchman’s boss to claim “he did nothing wrong.” Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates took advantage of Alaphilippe’s 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the fifth stage. Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have. “Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was