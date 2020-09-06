Steven Bergwijn on Friday ensured that the Netherlands did not feel the absence of departed coach Ronald Koeman to beat Poland 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League, while Italy’s record winning run came to an end in a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Koeman last month left to take charge of Barcelona.
A rejuvenated Netherlands reached the final of the inaugural Nations League under Koeman, and Bergwijn is one of a number of exciting young talents alongside Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt that make the Netherlands among the favorites for next year’s Euros.
Photo: AFP
The Tottenham Hotspur winger netted his first international goal by tapping home from close range on the hour mark to give caretaker boss Dwight Lodeweges the perfect start.
Also in League A Group 1, Italy extended their two-year unbeaten run, but a run of 11 straight wins came to an end in Florence.
Edin Dzeko put the visitors in front in the country where he plays his club soccer for AS Roma before Stefano Sensi leveled 10 minutes later.
“We’re disappointed not to win, but there was no sharpness,” Italy boss Roberto Mancini said.
Scotland and Israel drew 1-1 in a dress rehearsal of their 2020 Euros playoff semi-final next month.
Ryan Christie’s penalty late in the first-half masked a poor performance from Steve Clarke’s side, who were pegged back 17 minutes from time when Eran Zahavi drilled high into the far corner.
Clarke handed Lyndon Dykes a debut up front, while he changed to three at the back to try and fit left-backs Kieran Tierney of Arsenal and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson into the same team.
“I think we should be doing better,” Dykes said. “Looking at the squad, we’ve got world class [players]. We need a bit of belief, a bit of confidence.”
In the other game in the group, the Czech Republic shrugged off the disruption of key players Tomas Soucek and Patrik Schick being forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with a backroom staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. The Czechs beat Slovakia 3-1 in Bratislava.
Gavin Whyte’s goal four minutes from time salvaged a 1-1 draw for Northern Ireland in Romania, despite being down to 10 men for over 50 minutes after Josh Magennis’ first-half red card.
Erling Haaland’s first international goal for Norway was not enough as the hosts lost 2-1 to Austria in Oslo.
Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer’s penalty put the visitors 2-0 in front before the Borussia Dortmund striker’s deft finish opened his international account.
NOT GIVING UP: Blue Whale beat Taipei Bravo 2-1, taking them to within five points of Hualien City, although their manager said it would be difficult to pass the leaders Scoreboard leaders Hualien City and second-ranked Taichung Blue Whale won their Taiwan Mulan Football League matches on Saturday, with five points now separating them, while Hang Yuan FC and Inter Taoyuan finished with a scoreless draw. In the first match, Hualien City beat Kaohsiung Sunny Bank 3-0 to maintain their winning streak this season. Striker Tan Wen-lin opened the account in the 38th minute by slotting the ball into an empty net, as there was confusion between Kaohsiung goalkeeper Lee Ya-ting and the defense. In the 70th minute, Lin Hsiao-yun took possession during a scramble inside goal area, and curved a shot inside
After a late pileup on Nice’s iconic Promenade des Anglais, Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates won a crash-marred opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday. The Norwegian earned the overall race leader’s yellow jersey after having fought back from an early fall, which looked like ruling him out. This year’s Tour set off two months later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and under strict health protocols. However, the first rain in the Mediterranean city since June turned the opening jaunt of the 21-day race into a lottery with one motorbike race official describing the road surface as an
HONORING VICTIMS: Japan’s Naomi Osaka said that she has seven masks bearing the names of black people killed by police that she hopes to wear during the Grand Slam Naomi Osaka arrived on court on Monday for her opening US Open game wearing a mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, the African-American nurse shot dead by police who raided her apartment in Kentucky in March. By the time the two-week-long US Open is over, Osaka said that she hopes to have honored the memory of other victims of racial injustice. “For me, I just want to spread awareness,” Osaka said after her 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Japanese compatriot Misaki Doi. “I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s
NOT LIKE THIS: Yates said he did not want to take the ‘maillot jaune’ from Alaphilippe because of a water fine, which his team called ‘a shame’ as it was a special situation Britain’s Adam Yates on Wednesday reluctantly took the Tour de France’s yellow jersey as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalized for taking on water in the final 20km, a decision which prompted the Frenchman’s boss to claim “he did nothing wrong.” Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates took advantage of Alaphilippe’s 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the fifth stage. Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have. “Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was