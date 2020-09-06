Lionel Messi said that he is to stay at Barcelona, but only because club president Josep Maria Bartomeu broke his word to let him leave.
Messi’s stinging attack on Bartomeu and the club means his future still remains in doubt.
Even if he is not allowed to go this summer, 33-year-old Messi can negotiate with other teams from Jan. 1 next year and leave for free when his contract expires in July.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Bartomeu could yet respond with his resignation, having previously indicated that he would step down if Messi publicly said that he was the problem and agreed to stay.
“It has been a long time since there has been a project or anything at all,” Messi said in an interview with Goal. “They are always juggling and plugging gaps.”
Messi believed he had a clause in his contract that meant he could leave for free at the end of last season, but Barca said that option expired on June 10.
“The president always said that at the end of the season, I could decide if I wanted to go or if I wanted to stay, and in the end, he didn’t end up keeping his word,” Messi said. “And this is the reason why I am going to continue in the club ... because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the 700 million euro (US$828.71 million) release clause. This is impossible — and then the other way was to go to trial. I would never go to court against Barca because it is the club that I love, that gave me everything since I arrived. It is the club of my life. I have made my life here.”
Barcelona responded to Messi’s pledge by posting a picture of the striker on Instagram in the club’s new kit, with the caption: “I’m going to give my best. My love for Barca will never change.”
Last week, Messi was absent from pre-season training last week as he continued to try to force a move.
“I said before we couldn’t win the [UEFA] Champions League. Now I don’t know what will happen,” he added. “What I can say is that I’m staying and I’m going to give my best.”
NOT GIVING UP: Blue Whale beat Taipei Bravo 2-1, taking them to within five points of Hualien City, although their manager said it would be difficult to pass the leaders Scoreboard leaders Hualien City and second-ranked Taichung Blue Whale won their Taiwan Mulan Football League matches on Saturday, with five points now separating them, while Hang Yuan FC and Inter Taoyuan finished with a scoreless draw. In the first match, Hualien City beat Kaohsiung Sunny Bank 3-0 to maintain their winning streak this season. Striker Tan Wen-lin opened the account in the 38th minute by slotting the ball into an empty net, as there was confusion between Kaohsiung goalkeeper Lee Ya-ting and the defense. In the 70th minute, Lin Hsiao-yun took possession during a scramble inside goal area, and curved a shot inside
After a late pileup on Nice’s iconic Promenade des Anglais, Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates won a crash-marred opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday. The Norwegian earned the overall race leader’s yellow jersey after having fought back from an early fall, which looked like ruling him out. This year’s Tour set off two months later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and under strict health protocols. However, the first rain in the Mediterranean city since June turned the opening jaunt of the 21-day race into a lottery with one motorbike race official describing the road surface as an
HONORING VICTIMS: Japan’s Naomi Osaka said that she has seven masks bearing the names of black people killed by police that she hopes to wear during the Grand Slam Naomi Osaka arrived on court on Monday for her opening US Open game wearing a mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, the African-American nurse shot dead by police who raided her apartment in Kentucky in March. By the time the two-week-long US Open is over, Osaka said that she hopes to have honored the memory of other victims of racial injustice. “For me, I just want to spread awareness,” Osaka said after her 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Japanese compatriot Misaki Doi. “I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s
NOT LIKE THIS: Yates said he did not want to take the ‘maillot jaune’ from Alaphilippe because of a water fine, which his team called ‘a shame’ as it was a special situation Britain’s Adam Yates on Wednesday reluctantly took the Tour de France’s yellow jersey as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalized for taking on water in the final 20km, a decision which prompted the Frenchman’s boss to claim “he did nothing wrong.” Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates took advantage of Alaphilippe’s 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the fifth stage. Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have. “Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was