Valtteri Bottas yesterday topped the times for Mercedes ahead of McLaren’s Carlos Sainz after championship leader Lewis Hamilton was forced to swerve off the track to avoid a collision in the final free practice for today’s Italian Grand Prix.
The Finn, determined to claim a front row start and boost his title challenge, clocked a best lap in 1 minute, 20.089 seconds before a late interruption, when the action was paused by red flags after Daniel Ricciardo parked his spluttering Renault with suspected electrical problems.
Bottas’ best lap left him two-10ths clear of Sainz, who squeezed in a dazzling lap with seconds remaining after the late restart, with Lando Norris third in the second McLaren, three-10ths adrift.
Photo: AFP
Ricciardo was fourth ahead of Hamilton, in the second Mercedes, the six-time champion having been forced to take dramatic avoiding action at about 300kph when he approached two slow cars running side by side at the approach to the Parabolica.
It appeared that one of the Haas cars had moved into the center of the track ahead of Hamilton, forcing him to flick his car to the right and run partly across the grass as his flying lap was ruined in the most dangerous way.
Hamilton set a best lap in 1:20.658, half-a-second slower than his fastest on Friday.
Behind Hamilton, Max Verstappen was sixth ahead of his Red Bull teammate Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon in the second Renault, Lance Stroll and his Racing Points teammate Sergio Perez.
The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc, who last year won from the pole position, and his departing teammate, four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, were 11th and 15th.
NOT GIVING UP: Blue Whale beat Taipei Bravo 2-1, taking them to within five points of Hualien City, although their manager said it would be difficult to pass the leaders Scoreboard leaders Hualien City and second-ranked Taichung Blue Whale won their Taiwan Mulan Football League matches on Saturday, with five points now separating them, while Hang Yuan FC and Inter Taoyuan finished with a scoreless draw. In the first match, Hualien City beat Kaohsiung Sunny Bank 3-0 to maintain their winning streak this season. Striker Tan Wen-lin opened the account in the 38th minute by slotting the ball into an empty net, as there was confusion between Kaohsiung goalkeeper Lee Ya-ting and the defense. In the 70th minute, Lin Hsiao-yun took possession during a scramble inside goal area, and curved a shot inside
After a late pileup on Nice’s iconic Promenade des Anglais, Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates won a crash-marred opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday. The Norwegian earned the overall race leader’s yellow jersey after having fought back from an early fall, which looked like ruling him out. This year’s Tour set off two months later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and under strict health protocols. However, the first rain in the Mediterranean city since June turned the opening jaunt of the 21-day race into a lottery with one motorbike race official describing the road surface as an
HONORING VICTIMS: Japan’s Naomi Osaka said that she has seven masks bearing the names of black people killed by police that she hopes to wear during the Grand Slam Naomi Osaka arrived on court on Monday for her opening US Open game wearing a mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, the African-American nurse shot dead by police who raided her apartment in Kentucky in March. By the time the two-week-long US Open is over, Osaka said that she hopes to have honored the memory of other victims of racial injustice. “For me, I just want to spread awareness,” Osaka said after her 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Japanese compatriot Misaki Doi. “I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s
NOT LIKE THIS: Yates said he did not want to take the ‘maillot jaune’ from Alaphilippe because of a water fine, which his team called ‘a shame’ as it was a special situation Britain’s Adam Yates on Wednesday reluctantly took the Tour de France’s yellow jersey as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalized for taking on water in the final 20km, a decision which prompted the Frenchman’s boss to claim “he did nothing wrong.” Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates took advantage of Alaphilippe’s 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the fifth stage. Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have. “Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was