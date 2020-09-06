Rebels edge Force to make Super Rugby AU playoffs

AFP, NEWCASTLE, Australia





Matt Toomua yesterday converted a try at the death to book a Super Rugby AU playoff berth for the Melbourne Rebels, climaxing a thrilling 34-30 win over a gallant Western Force.

Dave Wessels’ team needed to beat the Perth side by at least four points to clinch third spot ahead of the NSW Waratahs and ensure a clash against the Queensland Reds next weekend, with the winner facing the ACT Brumbies in the final on Saturday next week.

They got over the line, but left it very late.

Trailing by three points with 20 minutes remaining, they had two tries disallowed before Cabous Eloff finally got the breakthrough and Toomua safely converted on the full-time hooter to sneak victory.

“Just another Rebels-Force nail-biter. Over the last 10 years, they’ve all gone down to the wire,” said skipper Dane Haylett-Petty, as the Rebels made a Super Rugby playoffs for the first time ever.

Defeat was a crushing blow for the hard-working Force who have the dismal record of eight losses from eight on their return to Super Rugby after being axed in 2017.

Played at Newcastle, north of Sydney, Prior booted his side into an early 3-0 advantage.

However, the Rebels dominated possession and Toomua offloaded out of a scrum to winger Tom Pincus who sprinted to the try line on 17 minutes, only for the Force’s Henry Taefu to burst through the defense to restore their lead.

Toomua converted two quick penalties to give them a 13-8 cushion and they bagged another try from Reece Hodge off a charge-down.

The Force stayed in touch with a set-piece try by Andrew Ready to send them to halftime trailing 20-13.

Ready pounced again soon after the restart, with Prior converting to level the scores at 20-20 then kicking a penalty to give them the lead.

Brynard Stander got a fourth try for the Force, before Haylett-Petty combined with Marika Koroibete to haul them within three points.

It set up an exciting finale with Koroibete and Matt Philip having tries disallowed before Eloff and Toomua sealed the win.