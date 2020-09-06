Matt Toomua yesterday converted a try at the death to book a Super Rugby AU playoff berth for the Melbourne Rebels, climaxing a thrilling 34-30 win over a gallant Western Force.
Dave Wessels’ team needed to beat the Perth side by at least four points to clinch third spot ahead of the NSW Waratahs and ensure a clash against the Queensland Reds next weekend, with the winner facing the ACT Brumbies in the final on Saturday next week.
They got over the line, but left it very late.
Trailing by three points with 20 minutes remaining, they had two tries disallowed before Cabous Eloff finally got the breakthrough and Toomua safely converted on the full-time hooter to sneak victory.
“Just another Rebels-Force nail-biter. Over the last 10 years, they’ve all gone down to the wire,” said skipper Dane Haylett-Petty, as the Rebels made a Super Rugby playoffs for the first time ever.
Defeat was a crushing blow for the hard-working Force who have the dismal record of eight losses from eight on their return to Super Rugby after being axed in 2017.
Played at Newcastle, north of Sydney, Prior booted his side into an early 3-0 advantage.
However, the Rebels dominated possession and Toomua offloaded out of a scrum to winger Tom Pincus who sprinted to the try line on 17 minutes, only for the Force’s Henry Taefu to burst through the defense to restore their lead.
Toomua converted two quick penalties to give them a 13-8 cushion and they bagged another try from Reece Hodge off a charge-down.
The Force stayed in touch with a set-piece try by Andrew Ready to send them to halftime trailing 20-13.
Ready pounced again soon after the restart, with Prior converting to level the scores at 20-20 then kicking a penalty to give them the lead.
Brynard Stander got a fourth try for the Force, before Haylett-Petty combined with Marika Koroibete to haul them within three points.
It set up an exciting finale with Koroibete and Matt Philip having tries disallowed before Eloff and Toomua sealed the win.
NOT GIVING UP: Blue Whale beat Taipei Bravo 2-1, taking them to within five points of Hualien City, although their manager said it would be difficult to pass the leaders Scoreboard leaders Hualien City and second-ranked Taichung Blue Whale won their Taiwan Mulan Football League matches on Saturday, with five points now separating them, while Hang Yuan FC and Inter Taoyuan finished with a scoreless draw. In the first match, Hualien City beat Kaohsiung Sunny Bank 3-0 to maintain their winning streak this season. Striker Tan Wen-lin opened the account in the 38th minute by slotting the ball into an empty net, as there was confusion between Kaohsiung goalkeeper Lee Ya-ting and the defense. In the 70th minute, Lin Hsiao-yun took possession during a scramble inside goal area, and curved a shot inside
After a late pileup on Nice’s iconic Promenade des Anglais, Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates won a crash-marred opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday. The Norwegian earned the overall race leader’s yellow jersey after having fought back from an early fall, which looked like ruling him out. This year’s Tour set off two months later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and under strict health protocols. However, the first rain in the Mediterranean city since June turned the opening jaunt of the 21-day race into a lottery with one motorbike race official describing the road surface as an
HONORING VICTIMS: Japan’s Naomi Osaka said that she has seven masks bearing the names of black people killed by police that she hopes to wear during the Grand Slam Naomi Osaka arrived on court on Monday for her opening US Open game wearing a mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, the African-American nurse shot dead by police who raided her apartment in Kentucky in March. By the time the two-week-long US Open is over, Osaka said that she hopes to have honored the memory of other victims of racial injustice. “For me, I just want to spread awareness,” Osaka said after her 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over Japanese compatriot Misaki Doi. “I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s
NOT LIKE THIS: Yates said he did not want to take the ‘maillot jaune’ from Alaphilippe because of a water fine, which his team called ‘a shame’ as it was a special situation Britain’s Adam Yates on Wednesday reluctantly took the Tour de France’s yellow jersey as overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was penalized for taking on water in the final 20km, a decision which prompted the Frenchman’s boss to claim “he did nothing wrong.” Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates took advantage of Alaphilippe’s 20-second sanction for receiving a water bottle at the 17km mark as Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the fifth stage. Taking on supplies from team cars is not allowed in the final 20km for safety reasons, but riders can drink or eat what they already have. “Nobody wants to take the jersey like this. I was