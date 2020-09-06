Female professionals are taking part in discussions on joining Novak Djokovic’s breakaway tennis players’ association, the men’s world No. 1 said on Friday, adding that he was “unpleasantly surprised” at the opposition from some players.
Djokovic resigned as head of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) player council before the US Open, along with members Vasek Pospisil, John Isner and Sam Querrey, to form the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).
“Right now we are prioritizing to gather as many players as possible, both male and female players, because there’s been a lot of talk about this being an only men’s organisation or association — and it’s not true,” Djokovic told reporters.
“We have been talking with the women tennis players in the last five, six days, trying to share as much information with them as possible, and hopefully get their support and get them in as well in big numbers as part of this association,” he added.
The ATP was set up by players in 1972 to represent male athletes, but its board also includes representatives of tournament owners.
The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) runs the women’s tour.
Djokovic reiterated that the PTPA wanted to coexist with governing bodies, while giving the players a platform to be better heard on decisions that affect their livelihoods.
The association is reaching out to more female players and has spoken with Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens, he said.
“I feel like we can all coexist in the same ecosystem,” Djokovic said. “It’s very important for tennis players, being part of a very global sport, to have their own 100 percent player-only representation.”
Djokovic’s move has met with opposition from the governing bodies, who have called for unity at a time when the sport has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Player council members Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have echoed those sentiments, while some other top names have asked for more clarity and time.
“We don’t have the executive power now and we might not have the executive power for quite some time, but we have to start from somewhere,” Djokovic said, adding that the PTPA has more than 150 athletes’ signatures.
“I don’t understand why there is so much resistance toward this association, especially from players,” Djokovic added. “I have to say I’m unpleasantly surprised with some players thinking this is not good for our sport — I don’t agree.”
